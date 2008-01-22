CCAC Outlook

1. Robert Morris

Record: 15-2

Leading scorer: F Othyus Jeffers (19.6 ppg)

The story: A change in the schedule leaves the No. 8 Eagles with a month off before the CCAC opener, but they remain the conference favorite. Junior guards Andre White (14.0 ppg), a UAB transfer, and Andre Knox (9.3) have been solid supporting Jeffers, who transferred after leading Illinois-Chicago in scoring and rebounding last season. "I think he's one of the top players in the country," coach Al Bruehl said. "He's different in that he's not necessarily a shooter, but he's a scorer."

Fast fact: White, the all-time leading scorer at Zion-Benton High School, was the top scorer at the 2006 NJCAA National Tournament and helped Highland (Ind.) to a third-place finish and a 34-2 record.

2. St. Xavier

Record: 16-4

Leading scorer: G Julian Scott (13.8 ppg)

The story: St. Xavier's record looks good, but the Cougars, winners of six straight, have yet to play a ranked team. All four losses came to NAIA D-II teams, and only one -- Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) -- is currently ranked. That said, St. Xavier's frontline, led by junior Adam Gregoriou (12.1 ppg) could be the best in the conference. Sophomore Julian Scott and senior Alok Aiyar (13.7 ppg) are the team's leading scorers. "We're probably in a position where we've won as many games as we thought we could have," coach Tom O'Malley said.

Fast fact: Gregoriou and Scott were the only underclassmen selected to last year's All-CCAC First Team.

3. Olivet Nazarene

Record: 8-11

Leading scorer: C Phil French (15.3 ppg)

The story: After playing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, Olivet hopes to use Saturday's victory over No. 7 Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.) as a springboard to another run at a CCAC title. Inconsistency has plagued the Tigers for much of the season, and they'll need more bench production to contend with Robert Morris. "We just need to be a better team every night," coach Ralph Hodge said.

Fast fact: The Tigers have just one win in nine games against teams ranked in the latest NAIA D-I and D-II polls.

4. Indiana-South Bend

Record: 13-7

Leading scorer: G Dewey Brown (16.0 ppg)

The story: Coach Denny Parks doesn't see his team as a conference contender, but Indiana-South Bend has victories against McKendree and at Illinois-Springfield -- both teams that beat Olivet. Three of the Titans' top five scorers are freshmen, including guard Qdar Owens (15.8 ppg), who scored 20 points against Murray State on Thursday. "We've had some nice wins this year," Parks said, "but we're not in the same class as teams like Olivet Nazarene or Robert Morris."

Fast fact: Owens was a high school teammate of Greg Oden and Mike Conley at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

5. St. Francis

Record: 7-11

Leading scorer: G Chris Hobson (20.1 ppg)

The story: Hobson, a senior, ranks 10th in the country in scoring average, but the Saints have had problems on the defensive end. They've blown late leads in both their overtime losses, including a nine-point advantage with one minute left at home against Ozarks (Mo.) in November. "We're struggling," coach Pat Sullivan said. "Honestly, I don't know where we're going to be."

Fast fact: Hobson, who signed with Bowling Green out of Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, was selected to the 2003 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team along with Robert Morris' Othyus Jeffers, who played at Hubbard.

6. Illinois Tech

Record: 5-15

Leading scorer: G Rob Knapczyk (14.2 ppg)

The story: With five victories, Illinois Tech has already surpassed last year's win total, but the Scarlet Hawks will be hard pressed to find their way out of the CCAC basement. They are last among conference teams in nearly every important offensive statistical category, including scoring offense, field-goal, free-throw and 3-point percentage, and turnover margin. Rob Knapczyk hasn't played since November. Sophomore Carlos Fernandez, a native of Spain, averages 13.7 points per game.

Fast fact: Seven of IIT's last nine losses have been by at least 20 points, and five have been by 30.