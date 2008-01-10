Student/athletes pressed to find time for sports, studies, life

Making the transition from high school to college is tough enough for most young people.

Moving away from home, finding a way to pay for life's essentials, as well as preparing for a more challenging academic curriculum, is more than enough responsibility for any 18-year-old.

But for the college athletes, throw in the preseason conditioning, practice, games, travel, training/weight room regimens, and an expectation to be better at it all.

That's a full workload in itself.

"It's a conglomeration of so many things trying to make an adjustment to college," said Kankakee Community College Athletic Director and former men's basketball coach David Holstein. "It's both on and off the court. Class is more difficult. It's difficult going on the road. There's personal life distractions, and a lot of time required improving strength and flexibility and endurance.

"It comes down to when kids get out of their comfort zone, do they embrace it?"

<strong>On the court</strong>

Obviously, the level of competition improves at college. Adjustments are required both physically and mentally for success.

Each player has to learn how to accept not always being the go-to guy or gal, as well as learning how to keep up with the increased pace of the game.

"The biggest thing for me was definitely the speed of the game and the quick transitions," said Olivet sophomore Dustin Rennewanz, a former four-year varsity starter at Herscher High School. "It requires you to be 10 times more mentally focused than what you were in high school. You don't realize how quick it is until you're actually in it. It's amazing how much of a difference it is."

Veteran Olivet coach Ralph Hodge has seen hundreds of freshmen come in and make that same discovery.

"It's not an easy transition," Hodge said. "The kids with a good work ethic make an easier transition. The kids with gifts who have never had to work for their playing time and honors have a tougher time. It takes real tough kids to get through it. Obviously, they all want to play. It's a tough thing to sit and watch when you've never had to do that."

<strong>In the classroom</strong>

Even if a player is fortunate enough to make a smooth transition on the court, academics can't fall by the wayside.

"I find that once I get my assignment, if I work on it right away and don't procrastinate, then it's easier to focus on my game," Rennewanz said.

At KCC, each coach keeps a close eye on his players and may even schedule required "study tables" into road trips.

"On the women's side, the harder transition usually tends to be on the floor," said KCC women's coach Donnie Denson, whose undefeated Cavaliers are maintaining a 3.1 grade point average as a team. "In general, I think women are usually better balanced student-athletes. They understand that it's probably two years and done or maybe a couple more at a four-year college. They know basketball isn't going to be their lives and that they need to perform in the classroom."

<strong>Off the court</strong>

For many college athletes, it isn't their play on the court or performance in the classroom that is the challenge. It's tougher balancing everything that goes along with the whole college experience until they realize what's really important.

KCC baseball coach Todd Post, who played both basketball and baseball in college, knows very well the time restraints on college athletes.

"The biggest thing is developing good time-management skills," he said. "There's a lot of balancing between academics and time on the field and everything else. Ultimately, the personal time is what has to give."

"You realize that the stuff that was important in high school, going out and partying, isn't important anymore," said KCC sophomore and Reed-Custer graduate Jenny Coronelli. "Your teammates are your family. You spend more time with them than your real family, so when you're coming home, you're coming home to people who really care about you and understand exactly what you're going through every day."

<strong>Inside the athlete</strong>

Few will argue that the single biggest factor in the success of a student-athlete in college or at any level doesn't have anything to do with physical attributes or technical understanding of specific plays.

It's what's inside that counts.

"Everybody is the best player on the team in high school," said Jeff Bennett, who has all kinds of experience with high school players' transition to college.

Bennett played in college himself, was an assistant coach in college, has four daughters who played sports in college, and has helped several members of his Bishop McNamara girls' basketball team, which qualified for state three years in a row, to careers in college basketball.

"In college, the skills start to be more equal and it comes down to what little things you can do to make the difference," he said. "As I watched (daughter) Blair compete (at Loras College), her passion for the game was a definite benefit.

"At the end of the day, there's a fire that needs to be lit. It has to be in your heart and it has to be for nothing more than the pure joy of playing the game."