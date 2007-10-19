Smashing good time for Bradley

<strong>rlaird@daily-journal.com

It could be said that during Thursday night's All-City volleyball match that Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara literally tried to outkill each other.

It was a slugfest from start to finish but in the end, the Boilermakers held on to their long streak of city titles, avenging last year's postseason loss to the Fightin' Irish and spoiling their Senior Night with a 25-16, 27-25 victory.

"It was so exciting because every year we are pushing to beat Mac and this year, we were ready," said Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Taylor O'Keefe, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. "I felt like everyone played really hard for us tonight."

Throughout the match, the teams took turns swinging away in an entertaining round of dueling spikers.

Over a 12-point stretch during the first game, 11 rallies ended in a kill (the other ended in an ace).

Over a 12-point stretch in the second game, nine rallies ended in a kill (two others ended in a stuff block).

"The adrenaline was running on both sides," said Bradley coach Kary Dowling. "Tonight, both teams were trying to pursue everything. It was a fun, exciting match to play."

The score of the first game betrayed how well Mac played. The Irish scored just 16 points in the game, but had 10 kills. Effectively, if they didn't hammer the ball into the ground, they didn't score; Bradley wasn't giving away free points.

"I feel like they played their heart out," said Mac coach April Bufford. "We wanted to show everything we had and (the players) don't think they did, but I thought they played very well tonight. I can't complain."

For as impressive as the hitting was, it was perhaps a sprawling, one-handed dig by Bradley senior Jenna Iannoni on game point of the second game that was the biggest play of the match. With Mac leading 24-23, Iannoni lunged for a kill attempt by the Irish, who then gave a free ball back to the Boilers before Bradley senior Jessica Hughes finally ended the rally with a kill from Stephanie Callanan.

That wasn't the only big play from Iannoni. The Irish were threatening to force a third game when she offered an impressive assist from the back right corner all the way to the front left for junior Kory Honel, who put down a spike to keep the Boilers close at 20-18.

"Jenna Iannoni was just a ball of fire tonight," Dowling said.

Later, Honel finally ended the match with a kill off an assist from, ironically, the hard-hitting O'Keefe.

Mac held a 17-15 lead in the second game when O'Keefe, who by then had 11 kills and just one attack error, rotated to the back row. At that point, it appeared the Irish were in good shape. However, Bradley actually outscored McNamara with O'Keefe in the back row, tying the match 21-21 when she rotated to the front.

That spelled trouble for the Irish, who managed to retake the lead 22-21 off a kill from Celine Belcher before O'Keefe smacked down two straight kills to give the Boilers a 23-22 edge. It was their first lead of the second game since 4-3.

"In the second half of the season, she has been just a dominant player," Dowling said. "She took control tonight. There at the end, we had our best lineup in. We knew if it was going to go our way, we had the right lineup in there for it."

Each team had impressive hitting stats. The Boilermakers had 30 kills to just 13 errors while McNamara had 23 kills to just a scant six errors in the hard-luck loss.