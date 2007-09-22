Boilers take another frustrating loss

By Jimmy Street

NEW LENOX -- After Bradley-Bourbonnais' 34-7 SouthWest Suburban Red Conference loss to Lincoln-Way Central Friday night, it didn't take many words for Boilermakers coach Craig Bundy to summarize the way he was feeling.

"This is just a frustrating deal on all fronts," Bundy said.

The Boilermakers (2-3, 0-3) found themselves in a managable situation at halftime, trailing 6-0, but it would only take the Knights a little more than three minutes to score the first touchdown of the second half.

That was just the initial cause of the frustration.

After limiting the Knights to two field goals in the first half -- field goals which etched Jake Wieclaw as the top field goal kicker in Illinois' history -- Lincoln-Way Central made due on several costly Boilermakers' mistakes and scored four second-half touchdowns.

"We just made too many mistakes," Bundy said. "When we stop (teams), we need to put points on the board, and we're just not doing it."

The Bradley offense was crippled by five turnovers in the game -- three of which came in the first half -- and while the defense put up a good fight in the first half, the Knights seemingly found the Boilermakers' weakness after the break.

"I think we get a little one dimensional (defensively)," Bundy said. "We can either stop the run or we can stop the pass, but we have a tough time when we have to defend both, and they exploited that."

Robbie Glielmi started the game 2-of-6 passing, but in the second half, the Knights' quarterback connected on 8 of his 12 attempts and jump-started the Lincoln-Way Central air attack, which in turn opened the door for two rushing touchdowns.

The Boilermakers' lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Jeff Bracken faked a handoff to Austin Ringo and then sprinted for a 45-yard touchdown run.

Ringo, a sophomore, is in the process of working his way into the Bradley offense, and after averaging more than 5 yards per carry in the loss, his work is paying off.

"Austin has a lot of ability and we're trying to work him in more and more," Bundy said. "We're not only excited about the future, but we're excited about what he brings for the rest of this year."

After finishing the stretch of the schedule in which Bradley has faced some of the top-tier programs in the state, Bundy is now focused on the four games that remain on the Boilermakers' slate for 2007.

"Our season isn't over," Bundy said. "We've lost three games and we have to win three more. That's what we have to do. We have to get in the playoffs. That's our goal."

SCORE: Lincoln-Way Central 34, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

STUDS: Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Jeff Bracken (8 rushes, 57 yards, TD), Jase Gamble (6 catches, 45 yards).

STATS: Turnovers -- Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Lincoln-Way Central 1.

SKINNY: Bradley made things interesting in the first half before Lincoln-Way Central overpowered the Boilermakers with four second-half touchdowns.