Olivet football headed for Canton

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: at Fawcett Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Radio-Internet:WONU-FM 89.7 | www.shine.fm

Records: Olivet Nazarene (0-2), Malone (Ohio) 2-1

Overview: In a Mid-States crossover game, Olivet is looking for its first win of the season against a Malone team that is receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. Malone turned in its first winning season last year since 1998 in a somewhat surprising campaign under first-year head coach Mike Gardner, known for his recruiting skill. Malone won four games against teams ranked 20th or higher last year.

Malone at a glance: The Pioneers' two-back offense features a platoon at quarterback and a dynamic tailback. California native Bernard Payton led the team in rushing, receiving and scoring on his way to an MSFA All-Conference First Team selection last year. WR Derek Deardorff has 15 catches and 5 TDs through three games while LB Dan Hromada was named the Mideast Defensive Player of the Week after recording 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal over the weekend.

All-time series: Malone, 2-0

Last meeting: Malone, 35-30 (2003)