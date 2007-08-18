Questions abound for tennis teams

By Becki Driver

bdriver@daily-journal.com

School hasn't even started yet, but already there are plenty of questions in the area tennis scene that need to be answered.

How will a team that seems, at least on paper, to have a slight edge over area opponents this season handle that status?

How will that team's main rival handle what could be a "rebuilding year" after the loss of numerous talents?

How will an assistant coach handle the transition to the varsity level and how will a former athlete adapt to her first spin as a coach?

And, finally, can a talented freshman help spark her struggling team to a couple of wins this season?

The girls' tennis season kicks off this week for four of the five area teams, so maybe some of those answers will begin to get a little clearer.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

Every year it seems like it comes down to Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara for area supremacy, but this season could be the Boilermakers for the taking.

Don't tell coach Cathy Olshefski that, though. While she does have a little more experience returning than her area counterparts, the Boilers suffered their share of loss to graduation as well.

Soniya Vasanwala and Michaela Choy saw significant action in singles competition and Laura Lehnus was a key doubles player last season, assuring that all three will once again be pivotal in the Boilers' progress.

Olshefski and her group are just hopeful that the struggles they've endured against powerhouse teams in the SouthWest Suburban Conference the past couple of seasons will serve to produce success.

Bishop McNamara

Every year coach Fred Bell questions how successful his team is going to be and every year the Fightin' Irish come through strong.

This year, however, after losing a state-qualifying doubles team, along with most of his usual lineup to graduation, there very well could be some growing pains.

"We have a lot of new players that are very inexperienced," Bell said. "We've got a long ways to go, but we've got the girls playing each other, seeing where everyone's going to fit in. I tell them all to be prepared to play singles and doubles, because that's what makes them better."

Ineta Indrasuite saw quite a bit of action in singles last season while the other two seniors, Alexandria Clarke and Brianne Maskimovic, teamed up at doubles.

The rest of the roster is pretty new to varsity, but will get its feet wet right away against Mac's tough conference opponents.

Kankakee

It's anyone's guess who will be competing in what slot when the Kays kick off action next week.

Coach Nate McCue has the unenviable task of determining which of the girls, who are pretty even talentwise, will be playing where.

"It's really going to be a toss up; they're all going to be competing for spots," McCue said. "We have a lot of varsity experience and we have a freshman who's been working over the summer, so we should be able to improve on last year and win some matches."

It's been a rough couple of years for Kankakee, but if freshman Katie Kramer can ignite a little competitiveness among her upperclassmen teammates, just maybe the Kays will surprise some teams.

Coal City

While most teams are still feeling out exactly where the pieces are going to fit into the puzzle, the Coalers and their assistant-turned-head coach Jackie Larson are ready to get down to business.

"I am looking forward to a very successful season with this group of girls. They have made it known that they have high goals, including bringing home the conference trophy," Larson said. "As a coach, I am looking for my seniors to shine and show great leadership this year."

Seniors Alexx Triner and Meaghan McCarville will join forces at one doubles team while fellow seniors Kayla Davis and Jessica Levandowski will also double up, as will juniors Caitlin Hancovcak and Erin Evans.

Junior Melanie Vignocchi is prepared to step into the No. 1 singles slot, the rest, well, the Coalers are battling it out.

Watseka

Olivia Gorski has never coached tennis before, but as a former high school and college player, she knows what it takes to get better and she's doing her best to impart that on her young team.

"These girls are opened to new things and I've been throwing a lot at them," Gorski said. "Practice is very organized with new drills and very little down time. And they're adjusting well to that."

Given the experience of seniors Laura Bruns and Jori Geiger, along with junior Betsy Orme, it's likely the three of them will be key elements in their team's success.

The Warriors, however, are all about 'team' this season and being there for one another, so who ends up playing where isn't a concern.

Focus right now is on everyone playing their best, and preparation for their first opponent which is a formidable one in Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Rosters

Bradley-Bourbonnais

Coach: Cathy Olshefski

Seniors: Kristen Burch, Michaela Choy, Alicia Nottke, Lindsey Senesac; Juniors: Imaan Ansari, Brianne Bowman, Heather Coy, Kendra Hadden, Laura Lehnus, Julia Malik, Kari Notton, Kathleen Payne, Soniya Vasanwala, Alyssa Wilkins, Jennifer Wilson, Sara Youssef.

Bishop McNamara

Coach: Fred Bell

Seniors: Alexandria Clarke, Ineta Indrasuite, Brianne Maskimovic; Juniors: Molly Ehrich, Sam Elliott, Sarah Rivard, Emily Turner; Sophomores: Liz Davis, Colleen Smith.

Kankakee

Coach: Nate McCue

Seniors: Breanna Coy, Erin Freehill, Kassy Lane, Chastity Randle, Samantha Zitnik; Juniors: Erica Archie, Nikole Calhoun, Totteona Sykes; Sophomores: Desirese Boyd, Christal Jarrett, Chiquita Wicks; Freshman: Katie Kramer.

Coal City

Coach: Jackie Larson

Seniors: Kayla Davis, Natalie Fehr, Katy Koenig, Jessica Levandowski, Meaghan McCarville, Alexx Triner; Juniors: Emelia Daniels, Erin Evans, Caitlin Hancovcak, Jess Seerup, Suzi Skaggs, Melanie Vignocchi.

Watseka

Coach: Olivia Gorski

Seniors: Laura Bruns, Jori Geiger; Juniors: Brooke Becker, Betsy Orme, Megan Wetzel; Sophomores: Brittany Bird, Alex Foster, Mallory Gocken, Trisha Hasbargen, Lauren Krumwiede; Freshman: Lauren Watts.