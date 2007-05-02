Sports briefs: Reed-Custer beats Westmont in girls' soccer

The Coal City boys' and girls' track teams received some impressive individual performances at the Seneca Triangular, but couldn't match its opponents' overall results.

Lisle won both team events, with Seneca taking second and Coal City settling for third.

In the boys' events, short distance runners prevailed for the Coalers with Jeff Krause (100 dash), Eric Grunauer (200), Mike Bernard (400) and Jim Stahler (300 hurdles) all claiming first, along with Ben Ryan (high jump) and Travis Peters (shot put) in field events.

For the Coaler girls, Corinne Benson was a double-winner in the long jump and triple jump while Megan Petty (1,600 run) and Jolynda Peterson (100 hurdles) also grabbed firsts.