Momence rolls to conference baseball win

Errors hamper Boilers' effort in loss to Andrew

MOMENCE -- The Momence baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and rolled past Iroquois West 10-3 for the Sangamon Valley Conference win Monday.

"We didn't stop the bleeding in the first and it cost us the ball game," IW coach Matt Honeycutt said. "By the time we were ready to play, it was too late."

Ryan Foisy led the Redskins (10-6, 7-1) with three hits while Alex Cavender, Jeff Lambert (double, RBI) and Eric Vandervliet (double, triple, RBI) each had two hits.

Dustin Gereg picked up the win in five innings of work with five strikeouts and two walks.

Paul Conklin had a two-run double in the third inning for the Raiders (2-13, 1-6).

Watseka 9, Central 4

WATSEKA -- The Warriors (11-6, 6-2) collected 12 hits and the eventual SVC win over the Comets.

Stephen Nelson had a 3-for-4 effort and Zach Gray was 2 for 4. Jake Defauw knocked out a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Drew Watts fanned 11 and allowed four hits for the win. He also was 2 for 3 offensively.

Kyle Hickson had a two-run double while Billy Bretzmann had a hit and two stolen bases for Central.

CPCI 12,

Armstrong 1 (6 inn.)

ARMSTRONG -- Payton Focken (5-1) surrendered one hit and struck out three in four innings as the Timberwolves (17-4) topped the Trojans in non-conference action.

Patrick Doggett went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jeffrey Mauer finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Landon Reutter and Quinn Steffen drove in two runs each.

Bishop McNamara 4-1,

Guerin 3-13

RIVER GROVE -- The Fightin' Irish slipped past the Gators in the first game of a Chicago Catholic League doubleheader but couldn't keep up in game two.

In the opener, Keith Burczak struck out five and walked one. Zach Olszewski was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Bryce Redeker added an RBI.

In the nightcap, the Irish mustered just three hits.

Andrew 4,

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Four Boilermakers' errors gave the Thunderbolts two unearned runs and the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.

Brad Schwiegert and Nick Jones connected for a triple and double, respectively, for Bradley (10-5-1, 2-4).

Reed-Custer 8, Wilmington 5

WILMINGTON -- The Comets (12-7, 6-2) had a productive fourth inning and held on for the Interstate Eight Conference win.

Tom Kimbro (5-1) was awarded the win while Gavin Johnston, Kyle Janssen and Chris Kuchar each recorded two hits.

Cort Scheel and Jon Kerulis each had a hit and one RBI for Wilmington (6-5, 3-4).

Beecher 6,

Gardner-South Wilmington 1

BEECHER -- Dan Kasper threw a four-hitter and led the Bobcats to the RVC win.

Kasper (5-2) went the distance for Beecher (11-6, 4-1), striking out six and walking none. He also helped out his own effort with a two-hit, two-RBI performance at the plate. Matt Wozniak added three hits and two RBIs.

"It was a well-pitched game by Dan," said Beecher coach Kenn Krizan. "He was very consistent throwing strikes."

Trevor Debelak bagged the lone RBI for the Panthers (10-8, 2-3).

Manteno 13,

Dwight 3 (5 inn.)

MANTENO -- The Panthers (16-4, 4-3) used a nine-run second inning to steamroll the Trojans (7-8, 3-4) in I-8 play.

Nick DiLeo was 2 for 2 with two RBIs while also picking up his fifth win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Jim Harnois had a two-run single while Tory Shields and Tim Mailhiot had two hits apiece.

Joe Briner drilled a three-run homer in the fifth for the Trojans.

Herscher 8, Peotone 5

HERSCHER -- The Tigers (13-6, 5-3) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to down the Blue Devils in I-8 play.

Mark Walther (4-2) collected the win with six strikeouts in six innings.

Matt Denault went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Garrett Blalind went 2 for 3.

For Peotone, Zach Galbreath had a pair of hits and one RBI and Joey Melia went 2 for 4 with a double.

Coal City 9, Plano 0

COAL CITY -- The Coalers smacked three home runs and routed the Reapers in I-8 action.

Kevin Gabehart and Mike Kettmann both tagged two-run homers while Ryne Rende had a solo shot.

J.T. Blaine and Jory Darling split pitching duties with Blaine (1-0) earning the win. The duo combined for eight strikeouts, four hits and one walk.

"We played pretty well tonight," said Coal City coach Jerry McDowell. "We had great defense and good pitching."

Oakwood 12,

Milford 2 (5 inn.)

MILFORD -- The woes continued for the Bearcats (4-7, 0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

Losing pitcher Jordan Scherf had a two-run home run in the first and Trevor Lucht went 2 for 2.

Grace Baptist 11,

Portage Christian 1 (Ind.) (6 inn.)

Jose Villagomez was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders (10-4) in an easy victory.

Kyle Boudreau had two hits and scored twice while Eric Marvin (3-0) earned the win with seven strikeouts.

Donovan 8, St. Anne 2

DONOVAN -- The Wildcats were down 1-0 until the second inning and continued to build on their lead for the River Valley Conference win.

Freshman pitcher Ryan Savoie allowed three hits and struck out 13.

Greg Wauthier and Collin Davis each had two hits for the Wildcats.

Bryant Dewitt had a triple for the Cardinals.

Illinois Lutheran 9-7,

Grant Park 0-1

CRETE -- Casey Gronbech had four hits for the Dragons (3-13, 2-4) in an RVC doubleheader, but Grant Park was easily swept by the Cavaliers.

Nick Anderson went 2 for 3 in the second game.