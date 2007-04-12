Seeing is believing for McNamara's Kingsnorth

<strong>Junior-laden team performs well in early going for Mac</strong>

Bishop McNamara softball coach Rick Kingsnorth likes what he sees from his team thus far.

The bad thing is, he just hasn't seen that much.

Thanks to all the rain, cold weather and even snow, the Fightin' Irish have managed to take the field just four times this season.

The results have been fairly good for the young crew, with a tie over an excellent Peotone team to start the season, followed by a rough 7-1 loss to Manteno, a 6-5 victory over city rival Bradley-Bourbonnais and a 6-3 loss to SICA South favorite Crete-Monee.

"I'm really impressed because our junior girls are leaders as juniors," Kingsnorth said. "This is stuff you'd expect from seniors, but Brittany (Hasselbring) Sarah (Memenga) and Alison (Kresl) have been on varsity since they were freshmen. They do a good job of leading our freshmen now. I'm really pleased with some of things we've been able to do."

Right now, much of what they 've been able to do has been confined to the gymnasium. Three regular season games, including Wednesday's matchup against Central, have been postponed or canceled, as have three separate Saturday doubleheaders (scheduled against Momence, Grant Park and Coal City). The twinbill against Momence was rescheduled for Friday, but those games will also likely be washed out again.

"There's nothing good about it," he said. "I don't know about anybody else, but my girls are getting a real bad case of cabin fever. There's only so much you can do in a gym."

Unable to change the weather, the Irish are trying to make the best of it.

"You've got to look at lighter side of it," he said. "We go through what we normally do -- we take ground balls, we hit in the cage. It's not as pressing as it is when we are playing everyday. You don't want to burn them out in a gym before you really even get season started."

Aside from just being a minor inconvenience, the lack of games could have more serious repricussions in three weeks, when the Class AA sectional seed meetings take place, as there will be less for the opposing teams to look at when figuring seeds.

"(The IHSA) sends us down to Bloomington every year and we don't know any of those teams down there and they don't know us," he said. "We play in the Catholic League. They have no idea what the Catholic League is."

The Top Five

1. Beecher (6-2). As if anyone needed proof of Beecher's place atop the area softball scene, the Bobcats provided some with a 7-0 thrashing of Momence.

2. Grant Park (8-0). The Dragons routed Donovan this week to remain the only unbeaten team in the area. Wednesday's River Valley Conference showdown with the Bobcats was postponed due to weather.

3. Peotone (8-2-1). The Blue Devils split a pair of matchups with Dwight this week. Could a postseason tiebreaker loom down the road?

4. Dwight (3-2). Stephanie Humbert hasn't allowed a run in her two starts this year. (And she's the No. 2 starter on the team.)

5. Momence (7-2). The Redskins are 3-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference, but that record will be tested over the next eight days with two games against each St. Joseph-Ogden and Central.