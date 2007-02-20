Allen ascends to position of Tour's top lefty

P.A. captures second title of season

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Though the debate over who is the best left-handed bowler on the Denny's PBA Tour will never end, Patrick Allen can lay stake to that claim for at least one week.

In a final round featuring the top three lefties currently on Tour, Allen captured his ninth career Denny's PBA Tour title and second this season with a 218-169 win over Parker Bohn III Sunday to win the 2007 Go RVing Classic at Thunderbowl.

Allen took advantage of some uncharacteristic mistakes by the 30-time titlist and PBA Hall of Famer Bohn, who missed a 7-pin conversion in the 5th frame and left a 6-8 split and opened in the 8th frame to give the top-seeded Allen the breaks he needed.

As the top seed, Allen exacted some revenge in stepladder finals. The previous three times a top seed had won in the stepladder format, Allen was the victim in the title match including this season's 2007 Dick Weber Open where he fell to Jason Couch in the title match.

"Parker bowled a good game even tough he shot 170. He only missed the pocket twice, but that open in the 8th frame was the real momentum-swinger," Allen said. "Fortunately for me, I made a good ball change on the right lane and a marginal shot in the 9th carried and that was the difference."

The fourth-seeded Bohn flagged the 7-pin in the 5th while Allen was working on a double. Allen threw his third consecutive strike in the 6th, but then made a crucial mistake of his own, leaving the 4-6-8-10 split and opening in the 7th. Bohn responded with a double but then left the 6-8 and opened, allowing Allen to clinch the match with a strike in the 9th frame.

Bohn averaged 249 in winning the first three matches to advance to the title match. He defeated second-seeded Jason Couch, who was looking for his third title of the season, 245-193, in the semifinal. Bohn also defeated third-seeded Riga Kalfas, 235-205, who was making his first career TV appearance, and fifth-seeded Mike Edwards, 267-191.

~ Story courtesy of Bowl.com