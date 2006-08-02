Butler moves on at WSOP

It's referred to as "Moving Day," but the second day of action at the World Series of Poker 's main event was exactly the opposite for Martinton's Cory Butler, who survived a chaotic 12 hours with roughly the same amount of chips as when he started.

And that's just fine by Butler.

Butler said his chip stack now stands at just under $88,000, slightly down from the $90,250 he had when the day began.

"I guess it all balances out; I got really good cards Friday and today I got bad cards for 12 hours," he said. "I was up and down. I didn't get really good cards, so I was real happy with how it turned out."

It was a wild day for Butler, who lost almost a quarter of his stack early, dropping to what he said was around $65,000.

"I was the chip leader at the table at the start so I tried bullying people," he said. "I got myself into a couple of races and I just couldn't win any of them."

He rebounded nicely, climbing to as high as around $115,000.

Although he is by no means short-stacked, Butler is no longer among the chip leaders, as several players have more than $200,000 in chips, with chip leader Jon Lane of Wisconsin boasting $405,000. The average chip stack at the start of action Friday will be around $70,000, with blinds at $600-1,200 and an ante of $200.

Tuesday's group of 1,400 was only scheduled to be narrowed to 700, but was actually cut to 570 by the end of the day according to cardplayer.com. When play resumes Friday, Butler said the remaining field is expected to include between 1,100 and 1,200 participants.

On Friday, the field will play until about 600 are remaining. If Butler can survive the day, he will assure himself of a hefty payday, as it was announced that 873 players will receive money. The minimum amount of a payout is just under $15,000.

"If the cards are like they were today, I'll be real happy to finish in the money," he said. "Bringing home $15,000 would be real nice."

Well-known players who survived Tuesday's action included Annie Duke, who sat to directly to the right of Butler, Phil Ivey, Chris "Jesus" Ferguson and Hoyt Corkins. Among those eliminated were David "Devil Fish" Ulliott, Men "The Master" Nguyen, Barry Greenstein, John Juanda, Andrew Black and David Williams.

* * *

The payout structure was announced Tuesday. If Butler makes it past Friday, he should win at least $20,617, the amount given to players who finish between 568th and 621st. On Saturday, the field will be cut to 300. Those that survive Saturday should receive at least $38,759.

The winner of the tournament will take home $12 million, with second place receiving over $6.1 million and third $4.1 million. Nine other players will win at least $1 million.

~ Rob Laird

SPORTS SPEAKOUT

* Ryan Dempster is all bent out of shape because he got taken out in the ninth inning of a game that he couldn't close? He says there was no problem with his control. I watched the ninth inning. He was wild. He was all over the place. He had already allowed one run and then now he had loaded the bases and was ready to blow the save (of which he has blown five of his last 10 chances). I'm not a Dusty Baker fan, but I'm all for Baker in that situation. Get him out of there and see if somebody else can save the game for you. But the ego of this guy, this Dempster -- he's mad? Well he ought to take a look at Cubs' fans and we are certainly mad at his performances which have been awful.

Tim Ahrens says -- Dempster is just one of the many problems the Cubs have had. As far as the game you are referring to, I'm with you; he looked wild and Dusty made th eright choice going to Bobby Howry.

NBA

Bulls sign top two draft picks

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls signed first-round draft picks Tyrus Thomas and Thabo Sefolosha on Tuesday. Details of the contracts were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-9 Thomas, who averaged 12.3 points and nine rebounds as a redshirt freshman at LSU, leading the Tigers to the Final Four, was drafted No. 4 overall by Portland and then traded to the Bulls. Chicago, which had the No. 2 pick overall took LaMarcus Aldridge and shipped him to the Trail Blazers in the trade that also brought Viktor Khryapa to the Bulls.

MLB

Utley extends hit streak to 33

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Chase Utley extended his hitting streak to 33 games Tuesday night with a single in the first inning for the Philadelphia Phillies against St. Louis.

The streak is the longest in the major leagues this year and five games shy of the franchise record set by teammate Jimmy Rollins, who hit safely in the final 36 games of 2005 and the first two this season.