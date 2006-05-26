Colossal catfish

More walleye fry stocked, smallmouth guide offered

Fishing

By Bill Byrns

bbyrns@daily-journal.com

815-468-7349

How do you turn a dead minnow into a 25-pound catfish?

By being persistent, says Tony Mumm of Momence.

Monday morning looked like a great day to go fishing. "I picked up a load of crappie minnows and was ready to go."

But by the time he got on the water his live bait was back at home.

"I had one dead minnow in the bottom of the bucket."

That was still good enough to haul a lunker channel cat off the bottom of the river. "I was working a Carolina rig about a half mile west of the Indiana State Line.

"It was pretty exciting when it hit. At first I thought it was a blue catfish because of its size and dark color. It turned out to be a pretty old channel cat."

Mike Lee at Frank's Bait in Momence says he's seen a few blues come in over the years. Lee weighed Mumm's catch at 25.05 pounds on Monday.

"I ended up releasing it Tuesday," Mumm said. "At first I thought I'd have it mounted. That was before I found out it would cost around $10 an inch. That fish measured about 40 inches."

The cat was easily a giant for the Kankakee but still short of the 45-pound, 4-ounce 1987 state record caught at Baldwin Lake in St. Clair County.

Minnow baits have been triggering cats all week, Lee said, but with warmer weather this weekend he suggested trying some cheese baits.

The three-day weekend promises some good fishing opportunities. Recent rains may color the water a bit but conditions should remain good for both boat and shoreline fishing through the holiday.

Walleye stocking

Approximately 97,000 walleye fry are being stocked in the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers today according to Ed Hansen, manager of the LaSalle Fish Hatchery.

Adult walleyes were collected from the river early this spring for breeding at LaSalle. The stocking program has seen a dramatic increase in walleye numbers since it began six years ago.

LaSalle, which mainly raises walleye, sauger and bass is expected to produce over 26 million fish for stocking this year. The total includes over 3 million walleye fry, 802,405 walleye raised to about 2-inches in length and an estimated 90,000 walleye sauger mixes.

Adult walleye brood fish and fry destined for the Kankakee River are reared separately from other fish at the hatchery according to Hansen.

Smallmouth chart

Most anglers are happy with the state's "catch-and-release" limit on smallmouth bass that runs through June 15. The restriction is designed to protect spawning smallies.

But some anglers have asked how they can calculate the weight of a smallie before setting it free.

If you can measure the fish, Biologist Gary Lutterbie has provided a handy chart to calculate weight.

"This chart is based on data from smallmouth bass collected across the Midwest. We use it ourselves to compare the weight of smallmouth bass that we collect in our annual surveys.