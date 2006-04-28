Sports Briefs

BOYS' TENNIS

Irish, Kays nipped in matches

The Bishop McNamara boys' tennis team lost a tough 3-2 Chicago Catholic League match to Providence Thursday.

Scott Bunosky won his No. 2 singles match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 while Tim Brown was victorious by the same score at No. 3 singles.

The loss dropped the Fightin' Irish to 7-2, 3-2.

Rich South 3, Kankakee 2

The Kays (1-9) fell one match short against the Stars in SICA South action.

Matt Hasik and Chuck Kacmar claimed a 6-1. 6-0 straight-set victory at No. 1 doubles. The other Kays' win came at No. 2 doubles where Eric Smith and Mike Kramer downed their opponents 6-2, 6-1.

"No. 1 and No. 2 doubles played very well," Kays' coach Nate McCue said. "Eric and Mike played their best match of the season together."

BADMINTON

Boilers finish 4th at conference

The Bradley-Bourbonnais badminton team finished fourth at Thursday's SouthWest Suburban Conference Meet.

The Boilermakers downed Homewood-Flossmoor 15-0 to secure the fourth-place finish.

Andrew took first with 81 points. Lincoln-Way (66) and Lincoln-Way East (47) rounded out the top three.

Emily Saathoff finished third overall at No. 1 singles, after a convincing win over her Lincoln-Way East opponent.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cavs split; Tigers win opener

EAST PEORIA -- The Kankakee Community College softball team downed Illinois Central College 9-1 in the opener before falling 3-0 during the nightcap of a road double header Thursday.

The Cavaliers (41-7) charged out of the gate during the opener, scoring five runs in the first two innings to provide hurler Jessie Alesi with plenty of support. Alesi (19-2) didn't need much as she allowed just one run on three hits in six innings.

Lindsay Longfellow went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brett Toler knocked in a pair of runs. Darah Nelson blasted a solo home run.

In game two, the Cavaliers were held scoreless on just five hits. Jessica Schueman (13-4) was handed the loss, allowing two earned runs, striking out two.

NCCAA National Tournament

MARION, Ind. -- The Olivet Nazarene softball team squeaked by Cedarville University 3-2 during the first round of the NCCAA National Tournament in Marion, Ind. Thursday.

Lauren Chessum (24-10) earned the win for the Tigers (42-18), giving up six hits and striking out six in seven innings of work.

Christina Shelton's RBI double in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference. Liz Pasch went 1 for 4 with a solo home run.