Spring smallie time

Action hot for "release-only" season on the river

By Bill Byrns

bbyrns@daily-journal.com

815-468-7349

April's bronzeback bonanza is well under way as anglers are finding plenty of smallmouth bass action all along the Kankakee River.

Just remember its strictly "catch-and-release" for these feisty bronze battlers through June 15.

Warm weather has brought anglers out and smallie action is hot from Momence all the way to the DesPlaines Fish & Wildlife Area west of Wilmington.

Best bets are creek mouths, riffle-pool areas, and below the dams at Momence, Aroma Park (remnant), Kankakee and Wilmington.

Wading for smallies is best in the shallow section of the river below the Kankakee dam all the way through the Kankakee River State Park. Warner Bridge Road offers parking for fishermen on both sides of the river.

Just remember there's more to catch-and-release fishing than ripping a fish off the hook and tossing it back into the water.

"Great care must be taken when using catch-and-release," says Jim Brennen, a long-time Kankakee "release-only" angler.

Proponents of catch-and-release suggest using barbless hooks, limiting the "on-line" fight and keeping your hands wet when handling fish.

Others warn that "lipping" -- popular even among the pros -- can damage the fish's jaw if the fish is held at a 45-degree angle. They suggest holding the fish vertical by the jaw or using another hand to support the body if photos are being taken.

"Keep the fish in the water as much as possible and release it gentle," Brennen said.

The warm weather is also bringing on largemouth bass and channel catfish.

Largemouth are hitting along the ditches and river backwaters east of Momence all the way into Indiana.

Catfish are hitting near sunset and into the early evening hours. Popular spots are the bayou at Aroma Park, Fishermen's Park near Court Street in Kankakee and all along the Kankakee River State Park.

Heidecke Lake is starting to report some early action on walleyes and muskie with mixed reviews on hybrid bass. Walleyes are running deep and hitting jig and minnow rigs according to baitman Steve Anderson.

Fishing reports

The Daily Journal is asking anglers to share fishing reports with our readers. Reports can include the lake or river fished, date, species caught, baits that worked, weather conditions or other tips. Information can be phoned to Bill Byrns at (815) 468-7349 or via e-mail to: bbyrns@daily-journal.com. All submissions will be credited.

Catch & release tips

* USE BARBLESS HOOKS

Barbless hooks allow for an easier and quicker release.

* DON'T FIGHT

Fish have a higher survival rate if they are not stressed by an over-long fight on the line.

* KEEP HANDS WET

Handling a fish with dry hands can damage the protective coating which protects the fish's skin from disease.

* KEEP FISH VERTICAL

Keep fish's body in a straight up and down position. If you want a photograph, use both hands to support the body.

* SWALLOWED HOOKS

Cut the line as close to the hook as possible and let the fish go. Trying to remove a deeply swallowed hook can do more harm than good.

* KEEP FISH IN WATER

Hold smallies in the water while removing the hook to reduce stress.

* POINT UPSTREAM

Releasing fish upstream allows water to flow naturally over and through the gills allowing for quicker recovery.