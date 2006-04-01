Sports briefs

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tigers split at own invite

The Olivet Nazarene University softball team kicked off its own ONU Invitational with a big 10-3 victory over Culver-Stockton before stomaching a tough 2-0 loss to University of Wisconsin-OshKosh Friday.

"We were knocking the fences down in the first game and in the second, we couldn't hit our way out of a paper bag," Olivet coach Ritchie Richardson said.

Culver-Stockton scored all three of its runs in the first two innings to take the early lead, but a seven-spot from the Tigers in the fourth turned the momentum in a hurry.

Lauren Chessum picked up the win, striking out eight and walking three.

Christina Shelton was 3 for 3. Alison Konsoer was 2 for 4 with a single and solo shot and Lisa Bergmann and Marcia Grimes each added two singles.

A pair of lone runs was all OshKosh could muster against Chessum in game two, but it was enough against a stifled Olivet (18-12) lineup.

Chessum (11-7) fanned 10 and walked one, but her counterpart matched that performance and got a little more help from her offense.

Grimes and Shelton each singled to account for all of the Tigers' offense.

Cavaliers keep on cruising

The Kankakee Community College softball team used the wind to its advantage in a doubleheader sweep of Kalamazoo Valley, downing its visitors 14-6 and 6-2 Friday.

Kalamazoo entered the contest with a 14-2 record, but got a rude awakening, as the Cavaliers (16-0) scored in every inning after the first in the opener.

"I keep telling the girls the season is a marathon, not a sprint," KCC coach Dennis Clark said. "This was the first really good competition we've faced so far, so this was a good measuring stick for us."

Maegan Golloway (4-0) picked up the win in a four-strikeout, four-walk performance.

Maggie Swanson went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Jenny Swanson was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Darah Nelson also took one out of the park and drove in two runs.

Jessie Alesi smacked three singles and three RBIs and Lindsay Longfellow chipped in three singles while Brett Toler added two.

Alesi (6-0) was sharp once again in the nightcap, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Longfellow was 2 for 3. Amber Nibling doubled. Toler smacked a single and drove in two RBIs and Emily Deters chipped in a single and RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Meyer impressive for Momence

GRANT PARK -- Despite an impressive pitching performance from Paul Carlson, the Grant Park baseball team couldn't get its bats going against Kris Meyer and Momence, which battled to the 3-1 victory Friday.

Carlson (1-1) struck out 12 and didn't walk a single batter but was saddled with the loss in a complete-game effort.

The Redskins' Jeff Lambert did much of the damage, going 2 for 2, including a two-run single in the first inning.

Grant Park managed just three hits off Meyer (1-0), who threw just 68 pitches for the game.

Casey Gronbech doubled while Mark Farina drove in the Dragon's lone run on a single in the third and Jason Piper singled and scored.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4,

Hinsdale Central 3 (8 innings)

Jarod Brubach ripped a single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Boilermakers (5-1) over the Hornets.

Andy DuVoisin (1-0) got the win in relief of Max Martin, who pitched seven innings, striking out six and giving up three hits.

Geoff Page went 3 for 3 and Matt Krause finished the game 2 for 4.

Manteno 9, Watseka 5

WATSEKA -- The Warriors were right in it with a slim 2-1 lead before the Panthers posted a seven-run fourth inning, highlighted by a Lucas Minnich grand slam, to take the lead for good.

Minnich finished an impressive 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs for Manteno (6-1). Josh Henderson smacked two singles and scored while Jordan Russert added two singles and an RBI. Tory Shields chipped in a two-run single.

Rob Grysen (2-0) earned the win on the hill, fanning nine and walking five.

Offensively for Watseka (2-3), Patrick Bechely went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Michael Hill launched a two-run homer and Corey McTaggart ripped a double.

Herscher 11, CPCI 1

HERSCHER -- The Tigers steadily built a six-run lead throughout the first three innings before nailing down the win with a five-run sixth.

Dustin Rennewanz (2-0) threw the five-hitter, striking out four and walking just one.

Rob Winnicki was just a double shy of the cycle, finishing the day going 3 for 4. Garett Balind added a single, a double and an RBI for Herscher (4-3).

Jeff Maurer accounted for CPCI's (3-3) only run on a solo home run in the fifth. Toby Wall chipped in two singles.

Reed-Custer 8, Crete-Monee 6

CRETE -- The Comets (3-0) defeated the Warriors in a game cut short due to darkness.

Tim Brown (1-0) earned the win working all four innings, striking out six and giving up one earned run.

Tim Kimbro hit a two-RBI double in the first inning and Steve Howard also ripped a double. COLLEGE SOFTBALL

No fooling, Cavaliers are 18-0

The Kankakee Community College softball team wasn't fooling around on April Fool's Day, winning a pair of games in its own KCC Tournament.

The Cavaliers (18-0) downed South Suburban 12-1 in five innings in their opening game Saturday and then clobbered Danville 10-0 in six innings in the nightcap.

KCC combined for 23 in the two games while Cavaliers' pitching gave up just seven.

Jessica Schueman (6-0) and Jessie Alesi (7-0) were the winning pitchers, combining for 16 strikeouts and just one earned run.

Alesi exceled at the plate in her game-two win as well, going 3 for 3 with a home run, triple, three runs and three RBIs. Heather Tarter, Maggie Swanson and Darah Nelson each collected two hits.

Jenny Swanson and Amber Nibling joined Maggie Swanson with two hits in the opener. Nelson drove in three runs.

The Cavs return to tournament action at 10 this morning against Lake County and will play for the tournament championship at 4 p.m.

Tigers finish second at invite

The Olivet Nazarene softball team took second at its own ONU Invitational over the weekend after splitting a pair of games Saturday.

After losing a lead in the seventh inning, the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for a 5-4 victory over Culver-Stock (Mo.) Saturday.

The extra-inning win gave the Tigers a split on the day after a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh earlier in the day. Oshkosh went on to win the tournament championship.

Liz Pasch had four hits over the two games, including the only two hits of the loss to Oshkosh. Marcia Grimes had two hits in the win over Culver-Stock while Ashley Lukas added a double and two runs batted in.

Abby Page picked up the victory, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits over eight innings, walking one and striking out three.

Lauren Chessum suffered the loss to Oshkosh, with a first-inning run the only blemish.

Erin Meyerhoff had a pinch-hit game-winning single for the Tigers (19-13).

BADMINTON

Boilermakers take eighth

LOCKPORT -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais badminton team faced off against 10 teams in the Lockport Invitational Saturday, grabbing 21 points for eighth place.

In No. 3 singles Amanda Simmons took third place while in No. 2 singles Molly Culver finished in seventh.

The top three doubles teams all finished in the top 10. Jayne Huggins and Jill Gindy took seventh place in No. 1 doubles, Ashley Baker and Grace Mantarian finished in eighth place in No. 2 doubles and Ashley Fishman and Dezerary Lopez took ninth place in No. 3 doubles.

TRACK & FIELD

Dwight places three at indoor meet

CHAMPAIGN -- The Dwight track team entered three events in Saturday's Illinois Prep Top Times meet, coming home with top-10 finishes in each event.

Melissa White finished in seventh place in the 55 meter hurdles, finishing in 9.86 seconds.

Brad Thompson competed in the shot put, throwing 47 feet, 9 inches for 10th place.

The boys' 1,600 meter relay team consisting of Cody Doran, Pat Pfeifer, Jacob Scheuer and Colton Tambling ran 3:35.22 for seventh place.

Crete-Monee Invitational

CRETE -- Alex Hines took first place in the discus at the Crete-Monee Invitational Saturday, helping lead the Kankakee girls' track team to a seventh-place finish out of 15 teams.

Seven relay teams placed in the top five at the meet, with the freshmen-sophomore 400-meter relay team taking the Kays' other first-place finish of the day.

The Kays took second in the varsity 400 relay, with Krystal Christon, Rashawna Trass, Shaniece Wilson and Danielle Thomas teaming to finish in 52.53 seconds. Christon, Wilson, Thomas and Rasheka Trass made up the 800-meter medley relay team that finished fourth.

Lashonda Bobo and Rasheka Trass took fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the 400-meter dash.

COLLEGE TRACK

ONU teams each take fourth

ROCK ISLAND -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's and women's track teams participated in the 65th Annual Viking Olympics hosted by Augustana College Saturday with each team bringing home a fourth-place finish.

For the men, Mark Hollis took first place in the pole vault, with a leap of 4.85 meters. Derrick Walthier picked up a second-place finish in the 200.

On the women's side, the Tigers swept the 1,500 with Bethany McCoy taking top honors (4:38.95) and Carmin Green and Jenny Ellis finishing second and third, respectively.

Green and McCoy also took first and second place, respectively, in the 800.

The Tiger 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams also took top honors running 3:59.52 and 9:53.91, respectively.