Hoang, Kays rout Hillcrest; McNamara crushes Rich East

Good days by Ruyle, Junge not enough for Panthers

The Kankakee softball team secured a much-needed win by destroying Hillcrest during a 10-0, five-inning shutout Wednesday.

"It was a game we needed, after some of the games we have played," Kays' coach Deb Johnston said. "It was a nice win for us."

Laura Hoang went the distance for the Kays (2-4), giving up just two runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Tayler Arseneau authored a 2-for-3 effort while Maggie Souligne added a triple.

Bishop McNamara 12, Rich East 0 (5 inn.)

PARK FOREST -- The Fightin' Irish racked up 13 hits while breezing past the Rockets in non-conference action.

Megan Robertson led the attack, going 3 for 3. Ellen Kresl, Kate Welsh and Brittany Hasselbring each picked up a pair of hits while Sara Memenga drilled a home run as part of her two-hit effort for Mac (2-2).

Ashley Page (1-2) earned the win, striking out eight.

Seneca 4, Manteno 3 (9 inn.)

SENECA -- Back-to-back hits in the bottom of the ninth gave the Fighting Irish the go ahead run and a win over the Panthers.

Kalie Langlois, Maggie Ruyle and Angela Holliday finished with two hits apiece, with Ruyle bringing in all three of the Panthers' runs.

Jordan Junge (4-2) went the distance for Manteno, striking out 13.

Ridgeview 4, Iroquois West 2

COLFAX -- The Raiders (1-3) were held hitless by the Mustangs during this non-conference loss.

Keagon Wilken (0-2) suffered the loss; she went the distance, striking out four.

Coal City 7, Yorkville 5

YORKVILLE -- The Coalers and Foxes traded leads back and forth before two-run sixth and seventh innings pushed Coal City to victory.

Karla Shappell went 2 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs to lead the Coalers (2-0). Sara Ryan also drilled a pair of hits while Megan Miller and Carolynn Kratochvil each singled and drove in two.

"Offensively, we scored four runs with two outs, and that was the key to our victory," said Coal City coach Brad Schmitt. "Tonight was a great team win because everyone stepped up and executed when they were needed."

Katie Crawford (1-0) earned the win, going five innings.

Joliet Catholic 3, Reed-Custer 2

JOLIET -- The Comets scored in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game up at two, but the Angels came back in the bottom of the frame to score the winning run.

Jennifer Coronelli and Jennifer Clifford each drilled RBI singles for Reed-Custer (1-2).

Clifford (1-1) suffered the loss in the circle.