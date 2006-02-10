Outdoor Briefs

TURKEY HUNTING

Deadline nears for youth hunt

Only four days remain for young hunters to sign up for Spring Youth Wild Turkey permits.

Those 16 and older who have completed hunter-safety certification must register by Tuesday, Feb. 14 if they intend to hunt this spring. Permits are $10 each and will be issued through a computerized lottery.

The youth turkey hunts will be held April 1-2 in the north zone and March 25-26 in the south zone.

Application forms are available at IDNR offices and on the web site at http://dnr.state.il.us.

Harvest survey reminders

SPRINGFIELD -- Hunters who received free permits for DNR public lands during the past year are reminded that there is a Feb. 15 deadline to return harvest surveys.

Even if hunters did not hunt it's important to return the survey. If a survey is not returned, the hunter may be ineligible for a permit next year.

BOATING

Safety course offered at Aroma

A boating safety course will be offered in March at the Twin Rivers Campground and Retreat Center just south of Aroma Park.

The program, hosted by the United States Power Squadron, begins at 7 p.m. March 9 with classes continuing on March 16, 23 and 30. Registration is $43 and seating is limited. The center is located at 4112 S. Youth Camp Road, the old Nazarene Youth Camp site just south of the Kankakee River bridge at Aroma Park.

Those between the ages of 13 and 16 must complete a certified boating safety course and test to receive an Illinois watercraft operators permit. The program is also recommended for adults wanting to brush up on boating skills.

To register or for more information, call Larry Breeck at 937-1181.

CAMPING

Campground hosts needed

SPRINGFIELD -- Once again the state is looking for volunteer campground hosts.

Hosts assist campers, answer questions, collect fees, encourage compliance with park regulations and report emergencies.

Applicants must be at least 21, have a valid driver's license and agree to work 35 hours per week for a minimum of four weeks. Weekend and holiday duty is mandatory.

Compensation is $1 per day for the days worked. Applications are available by contacting the sites directly or by calling (217) 785-8129.

THORN CREEK

Nature hike and bat houses

A night hike and building a bat house are February projects at the Thorn Creek Nature Center in Park Forest.

Chili and a full moon nature walk are planned for 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 17. Registration is $5 per person.

A family workshop at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 will show how to build a bat house for your yard. Pre-registration and a $10 fee per house are required by Feb. 20.

The center is located at 247 Monee Rd., Park Forest. For information, call: (708) 747-6320.

WATSEKA

Iroquois PF banquet set

The Iroquois County chapter of Pheasants Forever will hold their March 18 banquet and auction at Celebrations in Watseka.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The restaurant is located at Oak and Fourth streets. Tickets include dinner and a year's membership. To order or for more information, call 432-4535.