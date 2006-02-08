GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Seeds hold true, advance to next round of Dwight Regional

DWIGHT -- The two higher seeds advanced with Dwight taking down Gardner-South Wilmington 58-34 and Momence wiping out Central 65-40.

Kelli Humbert paced the Trojans with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Kelsey Jorstad and Katie Thiess tallied 10 points apiece.

Aimee Mahoney was the lone Panther to crack double-figures with 11 points. Ashley Bozue added five points.

Candace Skyes racked up a game-high 22 points to lead the Redskins. Stephanie Mattocks scored 15 points and Becky Mullin added 14 points.

Freshman Melissa Gardner led the Comets with 10 points.

Kayla Deany chipped in nine points and Fawn Hendershott added six points.

The Redskins and Trojans will square off Thursday night at 7:30.

Trinity 57, LaSalle Roe 14

OTTAWA -- Trinity turned in a dominating effort on the road.

Ari O'Connor paced the Eagles (13-7) with 16 points.

OLYMPICS

Canadian Guay to miss Olympic downhill with bruised calf

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) -- Canadian skier Erik Guay will miss the Olympic downhill Sunday because of a severely bruised calf.

"There's no way I could make it," Guay said in a teleconference Wednesday.

Canadian team doctors will re-evaluate him next week ahead of the super-G on Feb. 18.

Guay bruised both calves badly during giant slalom training on Jan. 23 at Turrach, Austria. One has given him particular trouble and he cannot lean back in his skis without pain.

The 24-year-old was Canada's best hope in downhill. He had three podium finishes in December, collecting two medals in two days at Val Gardena in Italy.

He also stunned the World cup field by placing fifth in his first downhill on the notorious Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuehel last month.

Guay tore the ligaments in his left knee two years ago and spent nine months recovering and rehabilitating.

Korean IOC member Park convicted of embezzlement

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- A South Korean IOC member was convicted Wednesday of embezzling millions in a family feud over control of the nation's oldest conglomerate.

Park Yong-sung, the former chairman of the Doosan Group, was given a three-year suspended jail sentence, an $8.3 million fine and probation by the Seoul District Court. Doosan said Park has no plan to quit his International Olympic Committee membership or other international posts.

The 65-year-old Park is president of the International Judo Federation, a post that gives him automatic IOC membership. He is also chairman of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce.

Park's three brothers were also convicted of siphoning more than $33 million in funds from Doosan subsidiaries and other affiliate firms. They also were accused of involvement in an accounting fraud that inflated company sales by about $292 million.

The IOC decided in December not to suspend or expel Park because no judicial decision had been taken against him in South Korea; that could change now.

Because of the court case, he did not attend the annual IOC session, which opened Wednesday in Turin, Italy.

Park's case is in the hands of the IOC ethics commission, which will make recommendations to the executive board, IOC spokeswoman Giselle Davies said.

TENNIS

Dementieva reaches second round of Gaz de France

PARIS (AP) -- Elena Dementieva of Russia beat Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson 6-2, 6-2 today to reach the second round of the Gaz de France tournament.

Dementieva dictated points from the baseline, overpowering her opponent with groundstrokes across the court to win in 59 minutes.

The fifth-seeded player will face either Marion Bartoli or Nathalie Dechy, who were scheduled to play their first-round match later today.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

D.C. Council approves revised lease for Nationals' ballpark

WASHINGTON (AP) -- In a stunning reversal, the District of Columbia Council approved a revised lease for the Washington Nationals' new ballpark early Wednesday, just hours after rejecting an earlier version.

After initially voting down the lease 8-5 Tuesday night, council members returned to session an hour later at the urging of Mayor Anthony A. Williams. They attached legislation capping the city's total cost at just less than $611 million and voted 9-4 to approve.

Bob DuPuy, Major League Baseball's No. 2 official, said he would withhold judgment until the sport had a chance later Wednesday to review the changes made by the council.

"We'll see what it looks like and how it impacts our contract with them, and we'll comment on it tomorrow," said DuPuy, baseball's chief operating officer. "I cannot comment until I see it and see what impact, if any, it has on the contract they approved a year ago December. They have amended it repeatedly tonight, so I am not really sure what it says."

Williams said he would convince baseball officials that the deal is sound.

"We'll get them on board," he said.