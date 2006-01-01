Athletes Around Campus salutes five seniors

By Daniel L. Chamness

They toiled for four years not only in the classroom but in their athletic events as well.

Athletes Around Campus salutes five athletes who finished his or her career during the fall months of 2005. On Tuesday, we will wrap up by saluting six others that closed out their careers last fall.

Jackie Christensen

As she exits the Millikin University Big Blue, she leaves behind a team on the rise. This year, Millikin advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. They finished with a record of 29-10 overall and 6-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"We made it further than any other CCIW team, and I am proud of that," said Christensen, a Herscher grad. "When we lost in the CCIW Tournament, I thought our season was over. When we got a bid to the national playoffs, I was ecstatic. It was another chance to prove ourselves."

Christensen was one of two setters that helped them get there. She finished the year with 690 assists and 270 digs. She was second on the team in assists and third in service aces (54).

Millikin posted a 105-42 record during Christensen's tenure with the team. She finished with 2,022 assists, 942 digs and 136 service aces. In the CCIW, they finished 17-11.

The daughter of Mark and Nancy Christensen of Kankakee will earn a degree in elementary education in May 2006.

She has been named to the dean's list two of her seven semesters at Millikin. After graduation, she plans to coach and teach.

Brad Phillips

For Brad Phillips, the time to end his football career could not come at a better time.

The Bishop McNamara grad, an offensive lineman for the Knox College Prairie Fire, has a slipped disk in his back. But, before the injury, the starting right tackle was picked as a Midwest Conference honorable mention selection three consecutive years.

"I will miss it, but with my injury, it is nice that I will not be continuing," said Phillips. "I have been playing football for 11 years, and next year it will be strange not going to practice. Being able to play four more years has been tremendous."

Phillips, a left tackle, helped Knox score 23 touchdowns and 164 points this year. In the process, the offensive lineman helped them rush for 1,517 yards and pass for 1,110.

"I always knew if a play was going well, I was doing my job," said Phillips.

During the final three years of his career, which he started on the offensive line, Knox scored 436 points and piled up 7,287 yards of offense. Of those yards, 3,571 yards were rushing.

The son of Myron and Renee Hendrix of Bourbonnais will earn a degree in biology in May 2006. He will also earn a minor in business.

Lindsay Leskanich

The Dwight graduate, like most of her Eastern Illinois University rugby teammates, had never played any rugby before college.

However, it did not stop the former Dwight three-sport star from helping the Panthers finish 9-1 this year. Her team-high 56 solo tackles, which ranks second all-time at EIU, combined with 25 assists earned her the team's defensive Most Valuable Player award. She also had one try this year.

"This will not be the last time I play rugby, I know that," said Leskanich, who played two years with the Panthers. "After last year, I knew I wanted to start at flanker. I just followed the workouts and earned the position. I was shocked that I was named defensive MVP; our team is packed with great players that could have won the award."

Last year, Leskanich finished with 22 solos and 14 assisted tackles. Eastern was 9-1 one year ago as well, losing only to Ohio State University. Their 2005 loss was to the University of Virginia.

"We beat some schools with huge enrollments," said Leskanich. "What we lacked in size, we tried to overcome with our level of fitness."

The daughter of Jim and Nancy Leskanich of Dwight will earn a nursing degree in Dec. 2007. Upon graduation, she will be on active duty with the United States Army as a nurse.

Kathleen Heinrich

In her four years as a Monmouth College soccer player, Kathleen Heinrich helped the Fighting Scots turn their team around.

While Heinrich finished with six career goals, her defensive talents clearly were on display.

As a freshman, Monmouth opponents scored 51 times. By the time she was a senior, that number had been reduced to 25. Monmouth's record went from 6-9 overall to 11-6 this year.

This year, Monmouth posted a 7-2 record in the Midwest Conference and advanced to the league tournament. Heinrich, who started 12 games and played in 13, had one goal.

"I loved playing midfield," said Heinrich, who switched to the position this year. "There is quite a bit of running involved. Off the field, we are all friends and very laid back, but we also know when it is time to get down to business."

Monmouth was 31-29-3 during Heinrich's four years. They finished 18-15-3 in the MWC. In addition to her goals, Heinrich also had four assists during her career.

The daughter of Ted and Debbie Heinrich of Peotone will earn her bachelor's degree in business administration in May 2006. She also will receive a minor in economics.

Neil Magruder

Not many players can say they led their team in solo tackles, punt returns, interceptions and kickoff returns, but Bishop McNamara grad Neil Magruder can.

This year, the Knox senior finished with 518 yards on 25 kickoff returns and 186 yards on 17 punt returns.

That was just his work on special teams. He also finished with five interception returns for 101 yards. In addition to leading the team in those three categories, his 805 all-purpose yards were second on the team.

Defensively, he finished with a team-high 47 solo tackles. He finished third on the team in total tackles with 73.

While this was his best year statistically, Magruder had been a force on the special team's unit since his freshman year.

He finished his career with 1,506 yards on 75 kickoff returns. He led his team in kickoff return yardage for three of four years. He also had 394 yards on punt returns and 202 total tackles (121 solos).

Magruder helped Knox finish 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the Midwest Conference.

The son of Mr. and Mrs Michael Magruder started all four years and was named to the all-conference second team.