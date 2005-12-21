Grossman's first pass was enough to win over Orton supporter

Well, it's official, I know absolutely nothing about the NFL.

I can't tell you which teams will win from week to week; I don't know who is going to fare well during the playoffs, and I certainly haven't got the foggiest idea about which players can be counted upon in crucial situations.

My assessment of the Kyle Orton-Rex Grossman situation blatantly proved that last point.

You see, I was one of the few Bears' fans that felt that Orton was doing a serviceable job. I mean, sure, I would have liked to see him throwing for 300-plus yards and 3 TDs each week, but I was more than happy to accept 100-150 yards and zero turnovers.

After all, this year's Bears are all about defense, field position, ball control and running the football, right? So what difference does it make who we have in at quarterback?

Apparently, there is a world of difference.

That fact became abundantly clear when Grossman dropped back to pass and hit Muhsin Muhammad right between the numbers for a 22-yard completion on his first play since returning from a broken ankle.

That play snapped me out of my punch-drunk, Orton-is-OK haze and made me remember what a passing play is supposed to look like. Unfortunately, years of inept offense had caused be to forget.

An NFL quarterback is supposed to look brash and confident, not wide-eyed and scared. He is supposed to be the guy who puts the rest of the team on his back, not the one who hopes not to get knocked on his.

While Grossman has been sidelined with injuries far too often for any of us to adequately assess the scope of his physical abilities, the confidence that he exudes and the way that he carries himself clearly shows that he has the mindset of an NFL QB -- he believes that he's the man, and he likes it that way.

The team seems to like it as well.

Even through low-definition TV, it was easy to see the extra spring in the step of the Bears' offensive players after Grossman took the helm. That spring led to a big, albeit lucky, TD and a crucial victory over Atlanta in the team's quest to win the NFC North.

Now, am I saying that Grossman is the second coming of Joe Montana? No. Am I saying that Kyle Orton is a bust who will never make a solid NFL QB? No. What I am saying is that Grossman is the better man to lead the Bears' offense for the rest of this season.

Grossman is not going to put up Peyton Manning-like numbers and turn the Bears into a scoring machine. Heck, that wouldn't even happen if you brought in Peyton Manning, himself.

But that is simply not what this unit is built for. It is built to run the football, control the clock, win the battle of field position and give that ridiculously tight defense a well-deserved breather from time to time.

Orton did his best to accomplish those objectives, but limited play-calling variety and a just-don't-screw-up mentality caused him to play scared and fail.

That will not be the case with Grossman. On the other contrary, he will relish the opportunity.

If I would have realized that sooner, maybe I wouldn't have put my big foot in my mouth again. Then again, it seems I'm just not that intelligent, so maybe I would have done so anyhow.

That's neither here nor there. The fact is that I was wrong again. Although defense is important, the return of Grossman could end up being the biggest key to the Bears' success this season.

Gene Kanak is a sports writer for the Daily Journal. He can be reached via telephone 815-937-3391 or through email gkanak@daily-journal.com