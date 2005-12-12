Cavaliers return to form in blowout of Lake Land

After grinding out a victory with its offense Friday night, the Kankakee Community College men's basketball team returned in Saturday night's late game to its usual staple -- defense.

The Cavaliers looked more and more like the teams of old, crashing the boards, anticipating passes and forcing turnovers left and right to quickly build and steadily maintain the lead en route to a 103-79 win over Lake Land in semifinal action of the Midwest JUCO Tournament at Ryan Gymnasium.

"I thought we played well tonight," KCC coach David Holstein said. "We defended the break well, we contested their 3s and we really attacked the boards. The guys were very on task and bound and determined to get themselves into the championship game."

It took the Cavs (8-1) nearly 10 minutes to begin finding their rhythm, but once they did, the Lakers (3-5) couldn't do much to contain it.

Trailing 24-19, reserve Menji Mundadi drained a jumper from the elbow to ignite what would turn out to be a pivotal run for the home team.

Sophomore Michael Joyner, whose offense typically isn't high on his list of priorities, broke out of his defense-and-rebounding role to help his team reel off 12 unanswered points capped off by an impressive Jeremy Gathing slam with eight minutes remaining until halftime.

A couple minutes later, however, Gathing made the previous dunk look elementary as he jammed another a little harder.

But after Lake Land answered that deuce, the Cavs were off and running once again behind a little inside-outside play from Jerwin Callaway and Louis Johnson, who triggered a 10-0 run and fueled the Cavs to a comfortable 59-44 advantage at the break.

"Callaway and Joyner really helped out offensively tonight and I was really impressed with how Kenny (Page) took something off his offense and really got everyone else involved tonight," Holstein said. "Kenny had to score last night, but tonight it was more of a team effort and I think getting off to the start we did with 59 points in the first half gave them the confidence to keep going."

Back-to-back treys from Page and Callaway in the opening 40 seconds of the second half combined with a continually aggressive Joyner attacking the basket allowed the Cavs to piece together a 17-3 run in the first five minutes to go up 76-47 and put the game out of reach.

SCORE: KCC 103, Lake Land 79

SCORERS: KCC -- Jerwin Callaway (21 points), Michael Joyner (20 points), Louis Johnson (15 points), Menji Mundadi (13 points), Jeremy Gathing (10 points).

STATS: Turnovers -- KCC 11, Lake Land 28. Field goals -- KCC 38 of 89, Lake Land 31 of 66. Rebounds -- KCC 51, Lake Land 39.

SKINNY: The Cavaliers used a seven-minute stretch in the first half during which they pieced together a 29-7 run to go up 48-31 and take control of the game.