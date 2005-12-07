Bradley Central eighth grade girls win regional championship

Bradley Central's eighth-grade girls' basketball team knocked off Reed-Custer in the championship game of its regional to cap off a week of hard-fought games. The Lady Knights advance to the Manteno Sectional where they will take on Frankfort Hickory Creek tonight at 6 p.m.

Momence 26, BUGC 22

BUGC came out hot, scoring the first eight points of the game and led at halftime 11-4. The halftime speech for Momence must have been a good one as it had an 18-2 run in the third quarter. Although the Tigers made a comeback in the fourth, the Redskins closed the door with two Belinda Schaafsma baskets. Leading scorers for BUGC were Daley Schimmelpfennig with eight points and Brittany Czaplicki with seven. Momence was led by Schaafsma and Krystal Meyer with 10 points apiece.

Bradley Central 30,

Momence 17

Momence started out slowly again as it played the top-seeded Lady Knights. The Redskins outscored Bradley Central in the second quarter, trailing by just two at halftime. The Lady Knights upheld their ranking as they played solid defense and poised offense. Momence ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, as Bradley pulled away for the win. Courtney Wise scored 10 points and Kaleigh Martin had eight rebounds.

Manteno 23, Herscher 9

Manteno put together a solid defensive effort along with great rebounding to stop Herscher from scoring. Herscher could not get any offense going as no player scored more than two points on the night. Manteno was led by Aryn Newsom with seven points.

Bradley Central 32,

Reed-Custer 21

After taking a 17-9 lead, the Lady Knights went cold and Manteno began to climb back into the game. With a slim 19-17 lead going into the fourth quarter, Bradley Central took over the game on the boards and made 10 free throws on the night to seal the victory.

Overall, the Lady Knights had 34 rebounds in the game with great support coming from the bench.

Manteno played a solid game, which was led by Aryn Newsom. Courtney Wise and Kaleigh Martin had nine points apiece and Emily Caise had seven.