Gators dash Bulldogs' title dreams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Georgia left another Cocktail Party without anything to celebrate.

Chris Leak threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and No. 16 Florida used an impressive defensive performance to take down the previously unbeaten Bulldogs 14-10 Saturday at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The Gators (6-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated their rivals to the North for the 14th time in the last 16 meetings, and kept alive their hopes of winning the SEC East and returning to the league title game for the first time since 2000.

No. 4 Georgia still controls the division race. The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) need to beat Auburn in two weeks or have Florida lose to Vanderbilt or South Carolina to advance to the conference championship game for the third time in four years.

The Bulldogs, however, probably lost their shot at the national title.

USC 55, Washington State 13

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California played as if it took offense to being dropped behind Texas in the latest Bowl Championship Series standings.

Poor Washington State never had a chance and became the Trojans' 30th straight victim.

Matt Leinart passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns before coming out late in the third quarter, LenDale White rushed for 155 yards and two scores, and top-ranked USC took command early in beating the Cougars.

The Trojans are ranked No. 1 in the AP, coaches' and Harris polls, but fell .0007 behind first-place Texas in the latest BCS standings because the computers favored the Longhorns. It might be a different story when the next set of standings are released.

Playing before a homecoming crowd of 92,021 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Trojans (8-0, 5-0 Pac-10) tied Texas for the 11th longest winning streak in major college football history. Only three teams have won as many as 30 in a row in the past 35 years.

Alabama 35, Utah State 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and D.J. Hall set an Alabama receiving record to keep the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide undefeated with a win over Utah State.

The Crimson Tide improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1994 and finished its nonconference season with an easy win that allowed the starters to rest in the fourth quarter after two straight dramatic, last-minute league wins.

Fifth in the latest Bowl Championship Series standings, the Tide starts its stretch run in the Southeastern Conference next week against Mississippi State, hoping it will lead to a berth in the SEC title game -- and maybe a spot in the Rose Bowl after that.

Alabama grabbed control barely five minutes into the game as Croyle threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ezekial Knight on the first possession and followed with a 1-yard scoring pass to Le'Ron McClain the next time the Tide had the ball.

Miami 34, North Carolina 16

MIAMI -- Tyrone Moss rushed for career-highs of 195 yards and four touchdowns, three scores after halftime, as No. 6 Miami pulled away to beat North Carolina.

The Hurricanes trailed 16-7 at intermission, then scored three touchdowns in an eight-minute span of the third quarter to take control, setting up a showdown with unbeaten Virginia Tech next Saturday night for first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division.

Moss scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, then added second-half scoring runs of 1, 4 and 15 yards to ensure Miami (6-1, 3-1) wouldn't be upset by North Carolina for the second straight year. Quadtrine Hill recovered a punt he blocked in the end zone for the go-ahead score for Miami, which won its sixth straight.

And the Hurricanes' defense, which entered ranked No. 1 nationally but yielded 170 first-half yards, kept the Tar Heels to 18 total yards on 30 plays after halftime -- 14 of those yards coming in the final minute.

UCLA 30, Stanford 27 (OT)

STANFORD, Calif. -- UCLA is still unbeaten, thanks to the come-from-behind Bruins' most unlikely escape yet.

Brandon Breazell caught a 23-yard TD pass from Drew Olson in overtime after No. 8 UCLA scored 21 points in the final 7:04 of regulation to stun Stanford 30-27 on Saturday.

Maurice Drew ran for two late scores, including a 1-yard tumble across the goal line with 46 seconds left to force OT. Olson, soundly outplayed in the first 52 minutes by workout buddy Trent Edwards, went 24-of-35 for 293 yards and two TDs while leading his latest jaw-dropping comeback.

UCLA (8-0, 4-0 Pac-10) has specialized in fantastic finishes during conference play, rallying from consecutive deficits against Washington, California and Washington State earlier in October -- but none was as dramatic or unlikely as the escape at Stanford Stadium.

Florida State 35, Maryland 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Drew Weatherford and James Coleman scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead No. 10 Florida State to a come-from-behind victory over Maryland.

Weatherford's 15-yard run with 8:52 left gave the Seminoles a 28-27 lead and they scored three minutes later on Coleman's 1-yard run. Coleman's score was set up by Ernie Sims' interception.

Maryland's final bid for a tie ended with 52 seconds left when Joel Statham was sacked by A.J. Nicholson at the Florida State 40. The Seminoles avoided losing to the Terps for a second straight year.

Texas Tech 28, Baylor 0

WACO, Texas -- Texas Tech's wacky aerial attack was held in check for most of the day and quarterback Cody Hodges was downright sloppy at times.

But the Red Raiders finally got it together in the fourth quarter, with Hodges throwing a key touchdown pass to help No. 17 Texas Tech to a 28-0 win over Baylor on Saturday.

"This is probably the worst game I've ever played in my life," said Hodges, who threw for 266 yards and two interceptions. "The first half I threw a lot of bad balls -- bad decisions -- but nobody panicked."

Auburn 27, Mississippi 3

AUBURN, Ala. -- Brandon Cox passed for 205 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Irons ran for 101 yards and another TD to lead No. 19 Auburn to a victory over Mississippi.

Auburn placekicker John Vaughn also hit a pair of field goals for the Tigers (6-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) after a nightmarish 1-for-6 performance in an overtime loss at LSU.

The Rebels (3-5, 1-4) managed just 209 total yards -- 23 on the ground -- and Ethan Flatt replaced Micheal Spurlock at quarterback in the fourth quarter. They had allowed only one TD in each of the last three games, but couldn't keep up that string against the league's top scoring offense.