Momence tops Dwight, Wilmington

DWIGHT -- The Momence boys' golf team conquered the links at the Dwight Country Club Tuesday with a 167 and gained the triangular win over Dwight (185) and Wilmington (191).

T.J. Lane took top honors for the Redskins with a 39. Jesse Fox and Pat Finnegan each chipped in 42s while Jordan Fox had a 44.

The Trojans were led by Ben Goley's 41, while the Wildcats' were paced by Aaron Nelson's 43.

Grant Park 161,

Beecher 172

BEECHER -- The Dragons led by medalist Brad Dulin's two-under par 36 defeated the Bobcats in a River Valley Conference meeting at Cardinal Creek.

"Dulin had a great round shooting an eagle, a birdie, and only one bogey." said Dragons' coach Bill Shipman.

Pat Gronbech followed Dulin with a 39 while Casey Gronbech netted a 42. Nick Abels shot a 46.

Dan Kasper's 39 and Cameron Ohlendorf's 42 helped the Beecher effort. Jason and Ryan Wehling collected a 45 and 46, respectively.

Seneca 167,

Reed-Custer 169, Plano 169

MORRIS -- A poor first hole at Nettle Creek kept Reed-Custer from coming out on top in I-8 action.

Five of the six Comets' golfers posted a double bogey or worse on No. 1 before playing solid golf the rest of the way.

Josh Plese and Josh Maca each finished with a six-over 41.

T.F. South 174,

Kankakee 191

LANSING-- The Kays could not catch the Rebels losing by 27 strokes.

Kyle Johnson led the Kays with a 45 while Matt Hasik shot a 48.

Derek Slegr and Jason Peterson shot a 50 and 51.

LeRoy 172, CPCI 228

LEROY -- The Timberwolves couldn't get anything going at the LeRoy Country Club.

Jesse Bauer led the effort with a 55 while Logan Baier and Brant Breymeyer each added a 56.

Bismarck-Henning 146, Watseka 167, Westville 196, Donovan 197

WATSEKA -- The Warriors were topped by the Blue Devils, but managed wins over the Tigers and the Wildcats.

Andrew Arie took honors for Watseka with a 40 followed by Sam Tonner (41), Brandon Moyer (42) and Scott Watts (44).

For Donovan it was Clayton Charles and Josh Goodman who each led with 47s.

Kankakee 216,

Grant Park 236 (girls)

GRANT PARK -- The Kays handily defeated the Dragons at Minne Monesse behind medalist Kelsey Wasnea's 50.

Also scoring for Kankakee was Caitlin Doyle with a 53, Mara Sweet with a 55 and Chelsea Schultz with a 58.

Grant Park was led by Kate Schroeder, who notched a 52. Mandy Moore added a 53.

St. Thomas More 196, CPCI 293 (girls)

CHAMPAIGN -- The Timberwolves were not up to par with the Sabers as Leslie Reutter paced the squad with a 63.

Prairie Central 184, Watseka 247, Bishop McNamara 268 (girls)

FAIRBURY -- The Warriors and Fightin' Irish battled but were simply no match for the high-flying Hawks.

Watseka's Jade Fox shot the best score among area participants, carding a 52.

Kendra Ganzer led the Bishop McNamara effort with a 63.