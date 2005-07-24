Moline manages comeback, tops Limestone

By Aaron Seidlitz

aseidlitz@qconline.com

MOLINE -- Among coaching protests, departures and overblown tensions, a Little League baseball game broke out Friday night at Leo Brunner Field in Moline.

Through all the hubbub taking place off the field of play, Moline American kept hitting on it, outlasting Limestone 16-11.

The Moline win forced a deciding game Saturday, which Liemstone would win 7-2 to win the Section 5 Championship and advance to the state tournament.

Two Moline coaches were asked to leave their coaching duties behind when Limestone coaches found out they had coached the city's traveling team previously.

The rules violation was looked over by officials at the game and it was decided the two Moline coaches, manager Troy Lewis and assitant coach Greg Quick, should leave.

"We don't want to take any attention away from the kids, but that was the defintion of bush league right there," Moline coach Troy Lewis said. "I just have a problem with the timing of the protest. It didn't seem right."

The timing of the protest seemed strange to Quick because of the rally his team was mounting during the third inning.

"If they wanted to do this, then they should have done it before the game," Quick said. "But if we do have to forfeit this game, I and the other coaches should just keep our cool because nothing should be taken away from the kids."

The Moline coaches were under the assumption that Limestone manager John Engelman knew about the rules violation before the game but waited until Moline started to rally, Engelman denied that theory.

"I just learned about it during the game, because one of the parents here told me about it," Englemen said. "I spoke up about it as soon as possible, but clearly it's a violation, and for us, we stick to the rules and that's the bottom line."

In the first two innings, Limestone had managed to bat around both times while Moline starter Kyle Lewis was in the game. During those innings, Limestone put up eight runs to take an 8-0 lead.

But in the third inning, Moline took back most of the eight-run deficit. They did so with only one extra-base hit in the inning, utilizing one squeeze bunt, three singles, one error by Limestone and two walks.

The squeeze bunt was laid down the first-base line by Lewis. The throw came home, but was not in time to catch a sliding Eric Ashcraft.

"Even our big boys can get out there and run the bases," interim Moline manager Bobby Hay said. "For us to get on the bases and move people along and play a little small ball, that is a big part of our game."

Those seven runs mostly came off Limestone starter Justin Ruckman. Justin was one of five pitchers used in the game by Limestone, one of which was Justin's twin brother Jordan.

Moline bagged four more runs in the top of the fourth to take an 11-8 lead. But that wasn't the end of the roller-coaster scoring affair.

Instead, Limestone answered with three runs in the fourth inning off Moline American reliever Emilo Alonso, who came in from second base to relieve Brandon Shaw. Alonso left with the bases loaded, turning to Eric Ashcraft, who had started the game in center field.

Ashcraft came in and managed to retire the next three hitters on two strikeouts and one fielder's choice. He then bolstered the Moline pitching effort for the next three-plus innings.

During that stretch, he held Limestone scoreless while striking out five batters, including the last batter of the game.

"It's funny, because (Ashcraft) isn't usually one of our everyday pitchers, but he came up huge today," Hay said. "He did an outstanding job of holding their hitters in place and giving us the opportunity to finish off the game."

That finishing touch came from the bat of right-fielder Austin Anderson, who hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. Moline had scored two runs already in the inning, but that home run sealed Limestone's fate.

"I didn't think it was gone when I hit it," Anderson said. "I thought the center fielder was going to catch the ball, but after that, I was just excited."

THE SBOX

SCORE: Moline American 16, Limestone 11

SCORERS: Limestone -- Tyler Evans (2 for 4, HR, RBI, BB, 2 runs), Justin Ruckman (3 for 5, 2 runs), Jordan Ruckman (3 for 5, 3 RBIs, 1 run). Moline American -- Austin Anderson (1 for 2, HR, 3 RBIs, 1 run).

STATS: Limestone -- Joseph Kirkpatrick (32/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K). Moline American -- Eric Ashcraft (31/3 IP, H, 2 BB, HBP, 5 K).

SKINNY: Solid pitching in the late innings, paired with clutch hitting from Austin Anderson, allowed Moline American to erase an eight-run deficit and down Limestone in extra innings.