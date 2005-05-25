high school baseball

Boilers end season on sour note

The Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team had a disappointing end to its regular season Tuesday with an 11-5 loss to Stagg.

The Boilermakers threw six hurlers giving up 11 runs on 14 hits, but it was Mike Jamieson who posted the loss.

Phil Colling and Geoff Page each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Boilers (18-10).

Dave Mulligan, Max Martin, Matt Krause and Jamieson all added a hit to the effort.

olivet nazarene

Four Tigers Named All-CCAC

Olivet Nazarene's softball team placed two juniors and a freshman on the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic First Team All-Conference squad.

Junior third baseman Lisa Bergmann, of Grant Park, junior first baseman Liz Pasch and freshman pitcher Lauren Chessum were named for the first time.

Freshman designated player Erin Meyerhoff was a second team all-conference selection.

Chessum named Player of Year

Olivet Nazarene University freshman pitcher Lauren Chessum was named the NCCAA Player of the Year, becoming the Tigers' third straight and fourth overall player to be named NCCAA National Player of the Year.

High school sports camps

Warrior youth camp set

Watseka High School will be holding a boys' basketball camp for incoming 3rd - 8th graders June 13th through June 17th.

Incoming 3rd and 4th graders will meet from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., 5th and 6th graders will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 7th and 8th graders will meet from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The camp will be held at Watseka High School and will include instruction in ball handling skills, passing and shooting techniques, rebounding, offensive fundamentals and team defense.

The cost is $30 which includes instruction and a Warrior basketball t-shirt.

Late registration will be accepted up to the first day of camp, but you are asked to get your registration in by May 26th to insure a camp t-shirt. Registration forms are available at any Watseka Unit 9 school.

For more information contact Coach Bauer at the high school at 432-2486 or at home at 473-4664.

Bishop Mac schedules camps

Bishop McNamara High School will offer the following sports camps this summer:

Boys' basketball (June 6-10): Grades 3-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and grades 8-9 will meet from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $60.

Girls volleyball (June 13-17): Open to grades 3-9, 10 a.m. to noon, $60 fee.

Football (June 20-24): Open to grades 3-9, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $60 fee.

Girls' basketball (June 20-24): Grades 4-7 will meet from noon to 2 p.m. and grades 8-9 will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $60.

Softball (June 27-29): Open to grades 4-9, 10 a.m. to noon, $50 fee.

Cheerleading (Aug. 2-4): Open to all grades, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., $40 fee.

Poms (Aug. 15-17): Open to all grades, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., $40 fee.

For more information contact Rich Zinanni at 932-7413.

Applications being evaluated for all-star basketball camp

Final applications are now being evaluated for the Ten Star All Star Summer Basketball Camp. The camp is by invitation only and boys and girls ages 10-19 are eligible to apply.

Past particapants include: Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Vince Carter, Jerry Stackhouse, Grant Hill and Antawn Jamison.

College basketball scholarships are possible for players selected to the All-American team.

Camp locations include: Macomb, Carlinville, Greencastle, Ind. and Beloit, Wisc.

For a free brochure call (704) 373-0873 anytime.

Golf

KCTC to hold golf scramble

The KCTC 11th Annual/Jackie Lacey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on June 23 at the Kankakee Elk's Country Club. The golf outing will be a scramble with a noon start.

The entry fee is $85/person. The fee covers greens fees, golf cart, polo shirt, steak dinner, cocktails/beverages, lunch and door prizes. The KCTC Foundation will raffle a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Golf is limited to the first 144 registered golfers with tickets available for purchase at KCTC or from KCTC staff or board members.

For more information, contact Public Relations Director Tinker Parker at 932-4022.

girls' track

7th grade captures first place; 8th graders finish second

Reed Custer was the host of the IESA Track Sectionals Saturday, May 14. For two consecutive years the Limestone seventh-grade girls' track team takes first place. Finishing second was the Limestone eighth-grade girls' track team.

There were nine students that qualified in seven different events. Alexi Stetson took first place in both the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:59.6 and 800 meter dash with a time of 2:36. Also coming in second place qualifying for state in the 400 meter dash was Kayla Wetzel in 1:04.77.

Jumping 4-feet, 7-inches in the high jump and placing second was Lorisha Riley. Taking second place with a jump of 143/4 feet was Amanda Wulff. Throwing the discus 83-10, Emilie Hendrickson got second place.

The eighth-grade girls 4x100 meter relay team, consisting of Caitlyn Collins, Emily Yarno, Shellan Dunsworth and Amanda Wulff finished in second place with a time of 54.65.

Representing the male teams will be Kasey Krippel in high jump. Kasey jumped 5-8 and placed first, blowing away the rest of the competition.

Baseball

Cougars' record sits at .500

This weekend was a tough one for the Kankakee County Cougars. After dropping a tough loss to eventual tournament champs St. Joes from Joliet 3-1, we lost our second game as well to the Rockford Boys of Summer 6-1.

We bounced back Sunday with our best game of the tournament, shutting out Plainfield 6-0. Mike Krygowski proved once again why he is one of the state's best 13-year-old pitchers, throwing a two-hit shutout against a pesky Plainfield team. Mike has walked only one batter in his four games while striking out 18. Ian Harling and Nick Bosman had two hits each,runs were scored by Luke Akerman, Cody Collins, Sawyer Harris and Krygowski. Andy Curwick scored twice.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 9-9 on the season.

Last night we were able to have a practice at Olivet Nazarene University, with Coach Elliot Johnson running us through drills. The team really enjoyed Coach Johnson and getting a chance to play on a college field.

We are back in action this weekend at the lumberyard.

~ By Cody Collins