Champs grab regional crown

By Becki Driver

BRAIDWOOD -- Opportunities against the Beecher softball team are few and far between, so when you don't capitalize on what's given to you, chances are that opening isn't going to come back around anytime soon.

Reed-Custer (15-17), one of the few teams that has scored on the defending Class A state champions this season, generated back-to-back singles in the top of the third inning with just one out, but a sacrifice bunt followed by an inning-ending strikeout closed the door on the Comets' bid at an upset.

"If you don't cash in the chips, you're not going to win the game," Reed-Custer coach John Varland said. "We had a good opportunity there in the third; we get a hit there and, who knows, it could be a completely different game."

Instead, the Bobcats (32-0) nailed the door shut in the bottom of that inning when Jennifer Becker hammered a three-run homer over the left-field fence to send Beecher to a 5-0 championship victory at the Reed-Custer Regional Saturday.

"I never go into a game thinking home run," Becker said. "I just think line drive. But whenever we get out first run, everybody's excited."

With the three-run lead following Becker's bomb, the Bobcats appeared to have the game well in hand, considering Beecher pitchers haven't allowed more than two runs in any game this season.

Jacqueline Grim followed the dinger, taking Kate Votta's next offering over the leftfielder's head for a double, and two batters later, Jenna Grim drove her sister in on a double to nearly the same place. Alex Lagesse rounded out the scoring with an RBI single to right.

"This is a confident group," Beecher coach Kevin Hayhurst said. "They know it's not going to be there every inning, but they've been through it and exercise a lot of patience out there."

The Bobcats' on-and-off offense couldn't get much going the rest of the way, but it didn't need to with Jalyn Shearer (16-0) in the circle.

The junior struck out 11 and didn't walk anyone in her eighth-straight shutout.

"I just work on getting one batter out at a time and that homer really put every one up," Shearer said, "We're just focusing on one game at a time right now."

Beecher moves on to face Illiana Christian Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Manteno Sectional.