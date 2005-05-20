Winged obsession

By Robert Themer

It's a totally gray day, threatening rain.

Fifth two degrees, the car says.

A day for ducks.

But for bird watching in the woods? That seems dubious at best.

Doubt soon takes wing, however, as Etta Aubertin prepares to lead half a dozen bird enthusiasts through the Iroquois River woodland that has been her family's for just over a century.

"You hear the phoebes?" she asks, still in the yard of their farmhouse at Sugar Island.

"I got a wren taking over my bluebird house," she laments. "Last time I was here I had a bluebird. (There's a catbird.) Wrens will poke holes in the bluebird eggs and kick the baby bluebirds. They're very aggressive."

"I hear a towhee.... There's an indigo bunting... awful pretty bird."

A Canada goose squawks over the river a quarter mile away. A bird sound recognizable even to your aurally illiterate reporter.

"Red headed woodpecker," Etta says to the crackle of an another distant bird.

Then: "Does that sound like the pileated or does that sound like the flicker? I wouldn't be disappointed if it as the pileated... Little too noisy for the flicker."

We can't see the pileated, a crow-sized and spectacular woodpecker nearly as large as the one that made front-page headlines in major publications recently -- the rediscovered ivory billed, long thought extinct. The news is still awesome on the morning of this birding walk sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society.

"There's a great crested flycatcher up there somewhere," Etta continues. "Way out on that bare limb. He's very colorful."

Through the camera's telephoto lens, he's just an outline to me, but at least he's visible. Nearly all the birds Etta identifies by song remain lost in the leaves and branches to me.

And so it continues. --"Yellow rump, yellow rump," Etta chortles about a warbler. " Oh, I hear a grosbeak... Song sparrows by the river. Do you hear it? ... Another phoebe."

Her aural skill with avian song seems masterful. It is the product of about 30 years of birding, since she decided to stay home and raise kids with Tom. His mother, Gladys, bought her first bird book back then.

Still she insists she's "just a beginner.

"I'm not adept. You ought to go with some of the guys who spend their lives at it... We used to go with Hazel Lory (the late, great bird lady of Momence and long-time Audubon leader). John Baxter (of Bourbonnais) and Jed Hertz (of Kankakee) have a real ear for it. I don't. I just know the familiar ones."

Dozens of them, it seems.

"I do listen to tapes and I have a program for the computer that has habitat and pictures and song," she confesses. "There's a lot of tools available for people who want to learn, but I find the best way is to just go out and listen."

The "tools" are part of the $30 billion or so spent annually by 60 million or so American birders, judging by estimates of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. That's a conservative guess based on the "latest" available FWS survey figures, which are nine years old, when birding activities were said to be growing at 30 percent a year. Soon the odds will be that if you stop at a traffic light, the driver of the next car will be a birder.

Some of the spending is incredible. In his excellent 2004 book, "The Big Year," Mark Obmascik follows the lives of three men who devoted the whole of 1998 to finding the highest total of bird species in North America (over 700 each). They spent $30,000 to $60,000 each. No wonder his subtitle is "A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession."

The most costly investment for Etta's recent outing may have been the brownies and chocolate chip cookies she baked for her guests (adding butterscotch chips, she said, to keep Tom from eating them all first.)

Some of her friends, she says, have $800 spotting scopes and are birding tourists.

"All you really need is a Peterson Guide and binoculars." (About $20 for the book, new; as much as $50 for binoculars.) "I was at a garage sale where they had bird books. I just love bird books. I bought them all for 50 cents each....

"We don't spend any money on traveling, birding or anything," she says.

"We just like getting out,..,. I just got home (Thursday afternoon) and said come on Tom let's go... We get on the golf cart and go down by our little lake and it's like a mini vacation... 15, 20 minutes at a time. It's like meditating."