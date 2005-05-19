Fantastic fifth sends Kays to win over Boilers

The Kankakee baseball team played the first four innings of Wednesday afternoon's matchup with Bradley-Bourbonnais as if hitting were a foreign concept.

But then everything came together in the fifth inning.

The Kays plated seven runs on seven hits in the frame to take a commanding lead and go on to defeat Bradley 9-2.

Bradley's Geoff Page was nothing short of dominant against the Kays for the first four frames. He went through the first three innings and was perfect. In fact, Kankakee's first run was scored without the benefit of a hit.

Bradley took a 2-0 lead in the second inning by way of an RBI single from Bob Delmore, who would later come around to score on a wild pitch from Kankakee's Braden Heil.

At that point, it looked like that might be all Page would need, considering his magnificent start.

But Kankakee refused to relent.

Chris Palmer reached base and stole second to lead off the fourth. He came around to score shortly thereafter courtesy of two groundouts.

But that was just the beginning as, in the fifth, the tables officially turned.

Kankakee started the hit parade with a double from Neil Love. That was followed up by Matt DePoister's single and a beautiful squeeze bunt from Heil that tied the game at two.

But the Kays were far from done.

Palmer followed with a single to reload the bases and then Allan Hertzberger knocked in two more runs with a ground-rule double.

Anthony Senor followed with a single and Jawanza Young smashed a home run to right field to make it a seven-run inning and give Kankakee a commanding 8-2 lead.

"Early on, Geoff was really keeping us off-balance," Kankakee coach John Wade said. "He was doing a nice job, but that second time through we got a little more comfortable in there."

While Bradley and Page seemed to come unraveled, Kankakee's Heil seemed to just be getting started.

After allowing the two runs early, Heil settled in to retire 15 of Bradley's final 18 batters. Heil surrendered six hits in the first three innings and none in the final four.

"When he's on the mound, that's our best lineup," Wade admitted. "This is what we're capable of. It hasn't happened as much as we'd like, but on days when we hit, the pitching hasn't been there or vice versa."

Page had two hits to lead a Bradley offensive attack that seemed to lose its way after some early missed opportunities.

"We didn't execute and we just played poorly," Bradley coach Mike Mulligan. "It was just a total lack of effort on our part. All we've got now before regionals is the All-City game on Friday, and we've got to play better than this."

THE SBOX

SCORE: Kankakee 9, BBCHS 2

SLUGGERS: Kankakee -- Chris Palmer (2 for 3, 2 R); Jawanza Young (1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI); Braden Heil (2 for 3, 2 R); Bradley -- Geoff Page (2 for 3).

STATS: Kankakee -- After allowing seven Bradley batters to reach after the first three innings, the Kays only allowed one more Bradley base runner. Kankakee got all of its nine hits from the fifth inning on.

SKINNY: The Kays were finally able to put together a complete performance in a season full of incomplete efforts. Kankakee's offense, pitching and defense all came together at the same time, showing how capable it can be when that happens.