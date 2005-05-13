Combatting 'ecophobia'

By Robert Themer

"Ecophobia!"

It's a word that seems to require an exclamation point and one that, to a nature lover, sounds frightening.

It should.

It's meant to signify fear of nature.

If ;you visualize confrontation with a pack of wolves, a great white shark, the Great Dismal Swamp or the erupting of Mt. St. Helens, the term seems appropriate enough.

But, as used by educators David Sobel, who coined the term, and Katie Johnson Slivovsky, gave it wider currency, "ecophobia" carries a much greater threat. They are focusing on damage to a generation of children who may have been overwhelmed by a premature exposure to ideas that the world as we know if may end, that the plants and animals we love and our very selves are endangered from disappearing from the earth.

Slivovsky, who now develops new exhibits for Brookfield Zoo, has admitted in "Newsweek" magazine's showcased "My turn" column (August 16, 2004) and in the spring issue of "Illinois Steward" quarterly, that in her zeal "to talk to as many people as I could about environmental issues" she formerly "used little fuzzy puppets to teach kindergartners about rain forest destruction and ... wasn't particularly concerned about how they slept at night."-- Then, when designing Brookfield's new multi-acre Childrens' Play Zoo, she consulted with national experts and encountered Sobel and his 1995 article "Beyond Ecophobia: Reclaiming the Heart in Nature Education."

Sobel, an educator and researcher, theorizes that overwhelming young children with the bad news of endangered species and environmental degradation -- issues for the adult world -- can cause them do develop a psychological distancing from nature, which he termed "ecophobia." Slivovsky says the result also may be 'eco-apathy" in later life.

With that, she told The Journal this week, she "just did a 180 on my whole approach" and is now is "very passionate about" efforts to connect children with nature in positive, enjoyable ways and with people who teach them respect for nature.

"Research by Louise Chawla of Kentucky State University found that most adult environmentalists attributed their commitment to "many hours spent outdoors in a keenly remembered wild or semi wild place in childhood or adolescence, and an adult who taught respect for nature," she wrote in an earlier article for "Orion" magazine.

She did more research herself. "I found messages about endangered animals, rain-forest destruction, and elephant poaching on everything from kids' TV shows, magazines, games and books to the backs of their animal cracker and cereal boxes," she wrote in "Illinois Steward."

"Wow, I had none of that growing up. And we're talking about some seriously sad messages. A book titled Save the Earth: 101 Ways Kids Can Help related to its grade-school audience in a list of "amazing facts" that 40,000 children under the age of five die each day from lack of basic health care and medicine."

The Extinct Animals Alphabet Book lists an extinct animal for each letter and ends with the sentence "Lets hope human beings never become extinct," she quoted, then added: "Night, night, Jimmy."

She asked teenagers when they first learned about rain forest destruction. "The average age was six.''

Further, she wrote, "It seems there has been a not-so-subtle shift from making kids aware of certain problems to making them feel responsible for solving them. Walk into any bookstore and you'll find numerous volumes on how kids can help save the earth."

It is important for adults and even teenagers to become aware of such problems and issues, she wrote, but for young children, she says "many environmental problems are just too abstract and complex for kids who still believe in the Tooth Fairy...

"Hearing about poaching, pollution, and habitat loss can be depressing and turn young kids off nature just when they could be enjoying it most.

"Who wants to form an emotional attachment to an elephant that might disappear tomorrow?"

For that reason, the only focus on extinction and environmental degradation in the Children's Play Zoo is on signs posted on the backs of restroom doors explaining the "omissions."

She offers four pieces of advice in the "Illinois Steward" article:

Step 1: Back off the bad news.

Step 2: Let children explore nature.... This really makes our task as educators and caring individuals easy: Let kids have fun outdoors. Lie in the grass, look under a rock, plant a seed, wade in a creek, get a birdfeeder, go fishing, climb trees, watch butterflies.

Step. 3: Teach them to practice environmental 'good manners" as a daily habit ... without telling them that it they don't "the ozone hole will quadruple." If kids ask why, "say something like: We want to be smart about how we use the earth's resources."

Step 4: Do something yourself. "Perhaps it's time we placed the responsibility for caring for the earth where it belongs -- one the shoulders of adults.... My mission now is to encourage parents, grandparents and other educators to allow the children they love and work with to enjoy the natural world before asking them to save it."--