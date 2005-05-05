G-SW wins sixth straight

Gardner-So. Wilmington 1, Peotone 0

PEOTONE -- Pitching and defense were the story of the game at Peotone Wednesday, but one timely hit stole the show and the game for the Gardner-South Wilmington softball team in its 1-0 River Valley Conference battle against Peotone.

"This was a big win for the girls against a Peotone team that is playing well," Gardner coach Matt Finn said. "It felt good to see the girls on the top end of a 1-0 game."

Cassi Bexson struck out 12 in a three-hitter, narrowly outdueling Meghan Matthies, who tossed a six-hitter. Bexson walked only two, both intentionally.

A leadoff single in the fifth by Savanah Garland, followed by an RBI single from Ashlee McDowell, got it done for the Panthers (15-11, 7-2). Aimee Mahoney also tripled.

Kacey Morrison doubled for Peotone (11-11, 7-7).

Bishop McNamara 13, Watseka 0 (5 inn.)

WATSEKA -- The Fightin' Irish struck early and often for a five-inning, non-conference win over the Warriors.

Abby Page tossed her third no-hitter, striking out 12 of the 16 batters she faced while walking none.

Jesse Bessette (three RBIs) and Sarah Memenga (four RBIs) both homered for McNamara (18-11). Che Caldwell was 3 for 4 with two doubles while Page added two hits.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8,

Rich East 0

The Boilermakers chipped away at the Rockets for a SICA South Conference win.

Whitney Andrews fanned eight and gave up four hits for the win.

Karen Gruber, Becky Saathoff and Allison Saathoff each went 2 for 3 with one run scored for the Boilers (13-10-2, 3-1).

Kankakee 15,

Rich Central 0 (3 inn.)

Laura Hoang pitched a perfect game to lead the Kays to a SICA South win over the Olympians.

Hannah Keller went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Tayler Arseneau (3 for 3), Andrea Ferrebee (2 for 2) and Lauren Penrod (2 for 3) had three RBIs apiece, with Ferrebee and Hoang each stealing two bases as well.

Grant Park 7, Donovan 2

DONOVAN -- The Dragons got off to a late start, but six runs in the sixth was enough to outlast the Wildcats in River Valley Conference action.

Michelle Crivokapich struck out six and walked none for the win.

Jennifer Mussman and Julie Mitchell were both 2 for 4 while Brittany Bird was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lindsay Schultz had a 3-for-4 effort and Caylee Langellier was 2 for 3. Christin Lambert and Kristyn Orr accounted for Donovan's runs. Both tallied two hits and one RBI.

Momence 11, Grace Baptist 2

A seven-run fifth inning helped Momence breeze to victory.

Amber Daily (8-0) stayed perfect on the season, giving up just two hits in four innings of work.

Krystal Henson went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored for Momence (21-3). Dana Graves went 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Carmen Wymore accounted for both of the Crusaders' hits, a double and triple, and scored one of their two runs.

Herscher 17, Central 4

CLIFTON -- The Tigers easily clawed past the Comets.

Whitney Andrews was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Kat Berger stayed red hot with a 2-for-2 effort, including a double, while Brittney Ferris and Desiree Hahs each added two hits. Ferris struck out four and walked four for Herscher (7-18).

Fawn Henderschott was 2 for 3 for Central (7-8).

Beecher 26, St. Anne 0

BEECHER -- It was Megan Wille's turn to shut out another opponent for the Bobcats.

The freshman allowed the Cardinals just one hit while striking out 13 and walking one. Fellow freshmen Melissa Krabbe and Jennifer Rucker had the big bats for Beecher. Krabbe was a perfect 5 for 5 with four RBIs while Rucker went 4 for 5. Brittany Mangiaracina went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Tri-Point 4, Iroquois West 2

KEMPTON -- The Raiders played their best defensive game of the season, but it wasn't enough to upset the Chargers.

Kara Krause (9-3) struck out 11 and walked three to pick up another win for Tri-Point (14-7). She also swung the bat well, going 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Sam Stanek added a double, walk and a sacrifice.

Judy Medina smacked an RBI double for Iroquois West. Amy Keigher chipped in an RBI single.

Ottawa-Marquette 4,

Coal City 0

OTTAWA -- Despite an impressive effort in the circle from Ashli Agamy, the Coalers couldn't generate any offense and fell to the Crusaders.

Angela Kettell doubled for Coal City (13-10). Morgan Henline and Miranda Henline each added singles.