KCC baseball

Cavs can't catch Jaguars

DANVILLE -- The Kankakee Community College baseball team could not overcome an early deficit, leaving five runners in scoring position and falling 4-3 on the road to Danville Monday.

Danville scored one run in the first and three in the second to quickly jump on top of the Cavaliers (29-20) by a score of 4-1.

KCC would hold the home team scoreless the rest of the way, but it could not get the hit that it needed to finish its bid for a comeback

Robb Wicks smacked two hits and drove in one run while Thomas Sullivan belted a double.

Major League Baseball

Wood out at least three weeks

CHICAGO (AP) -- Cubs ace Kerry Wood will miss at least three weeks after tests Monday showed he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

Wood underwent an MRI exam that revealed the problem, the team said.

He will not be able to throw for three weeks and then will be re-evaluated by team doctors to devise a strengthening program.

"I feel bad for him. He's always been a guy who will go out there whenever possible and take his turn," general manager Jim Hendry said.

"It's unfortunate that it's going to put him out for a while. But at least it's a muscular problem that can heal and not a surgical problem. That's good news. It's not a tear. He will just have to take his time like with any muscle. And hopefully he can get back for the final two-thirds of the season."

Bothered by bursitis in his shoulder during spring training, Wood has had his last two outings cut short.

He left Saturday's game against the Astros after just three innings. In his previous start against Pittsburgh on April 24, he lasted only five innings. He is 1-1 in five starts with a 6.15 ERA.

"It feels good when I'm not throwing and it doesn't feel good when I'm throwing," Wood said. He had been scheduled to pitch against the Brewers on Thursday.

Wood's loss is the latest blow for a team hit hard by injuries to shortstop Nomar Garciaparra, second baseman Todd Walker and relievers Joe Borowski and Chad Fox.

Last season, Wood missed two months with an injury to his triceps muscle. He was sidelined all of 1999, one year after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award, following elbow ligament replacement surgery.

Glendon Rusch could move into Wood's spot in the rotation, as he did last season during Wood's stint on the disabled list.

Roberts focuses on team's success, not on his own

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Orioles' Brian Roberts would rather focus on his team's performance than his own torrid hitting.

Roberts earned American League player of the month honors for April. Through Monday night's game, he was hitting .371 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

"It's something to look back on, but in the whole scheme of things it's not really that important," the Baltimore second baseman said Monday. "Overall for our team, it was a good way to get started and it was nice to help."

The Orioles went 16-7 in April to take over first place in the AL East.

Roberts opened the season with a 14-game hitting streak, then went hitless in three straight games.

He quickly got back on track with 12 hits in the final six games of April.

"When you do go 0 for 12, you can let it snowball to 0 for 20 or 0 for 30," he said. "But I was fortunate enough to turn it around again. When you have people hitting behind you like I do, you're going to get good pitches to hit. At that point, it's nothing but your fault if you screw it up."

NBA

Van Gundy fined 100 grand

for verbally bashing refs

DALLAS (AP) -- The NBA fined Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy $100,000 -- the largest amount ever for a coach -- a day after he accused officials of targeting center Yao Ming this postseason and said Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is to blame.

Commissioner David Stern said further punishment is possible.