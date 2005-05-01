Reinking will be enshrined in Golf Hall of Fame

By Caleb Benoit

sports@daily-journal.com

Paul Reinking has spent the majority of his life on and around the golf course. Now, he's going to spend the rest of it enshrined among some of the greatest contributors to the game.

In his 29th year as PGA head professional at the Kankakee Country Club, Reinking, 62, has been selected as one of four members of the class of 2005 to be inducted into the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame.

Reinking will partake in induction ceremonies Oct. 21 at The Glen Club in Glenview.

"To be honored in this way is incredible," Reinking said. "I've been honored by the Illinois PGA before, but this goes out and beyond that."

This fall, Reinking, no stranger to accolades, received the national Bill Strausbaugh Award, presented for distinguishing himself in the field of club relations, causing dramatic improvements in employment conditions and servicing of one's community. Eleven years ago, he was named PGA Golf Professional of the Year, the highest honor given to a PGA professional.

"I've been involved with so many facets of golf," Reinking said. "This is kind of a culmination of all of that."

After playing three years at the University of Illinois and turning pro, Reinking twice has served as president of the Illinois PGA as well as on the PGA Board of Directors. He's also sat on the national PGA Education Committee and served as co-chairman of the national PGA Employment Committee.

Some of his biggest contributions in Kankakee have some at the junior golf level. He earned the Illinois PGA Junior Golf Leader Award in 1995 and 1997 and received the Illinois Junior Golf Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2003.

"I think this is a great honor for me, but this is an honor to be shared with the Kankakee Country Club and the people how have allowed me to be a part of so many things," Reinking said. "It's a reflection of the people of Kankakee."

Also being inducted in October is course designer Tom Bendelow, instructor Nan Ryan and columnist Bob Verdi.