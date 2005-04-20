Herscher boys, Comet girls rule roost at R-C Triangular

Reed-Custer Triangular

BRAIDWOOD -- The Reed-Custer boys' and girls' track team hosted a triangular with Cissna Park and Herscher Tuesday.

On the boys' side, Herscher came out on top with 122 points.

Brad Denny paced the Tigers by picking up first-place finishes in the shot put and discus.

Reed-Custer's Tim Mitchell placed second to Denny in both.

Herscher's relay teams also had a big day, taking first in every race.

The Reed-Custer girls' track team beat Herscher out by one point to claim a win on their home turf. The Comets scored 78 points to Herscher's 77. Cissna Park tallied 21.

Renee Andreina had an excellent night on the track, getting first in the 3,200 run and finishing second to Herscher's Justine Schultz in the 800.

Sarah Granzow (shot put) and Kenzie Grob (1,600) also received first, and second place, respectively.

Just as their male counterparts had done, Herscher's relay teams placed first in all five relays.

Bishop McNamara Pentagular

The Bishop McNamara boys' track team racked up 227 points to run away a the win on its own track. Watseka was second with 118 points, followed by Prairie Central (93), Beecher (48) and Donovan (18).

Chris Vacarro easily handled the throwing events for the Fightin' Irish while Pete Worth was tops in the 100 and long jump.

Rich Martin was a double winner for Watseka with wins in the triple jump and the 200. Nathaniel Bruens added a first in the 1,600.

Garrett Nykaza's wins in the 400 and 800, and Deery's win in the 3,200, accounted for Beecher's points.

Evan Kollman won the high jump to notch Donovan's highest finish in the meet.

Bishop McNamara Quadrangular

The Bishop McNamara girls' track team had to settle for second place at its own quadrangular, as Prairie Central distanced itself from the field with 125 points. The Fightin' Irish finished with 56, followed by Watseka (52) and Donvoan (6).

Taylor Bennett picked up three wins for Mac, in the 400, 800 and the 1,600. Andrea Kerouac was a double winner with firsts in the discus and the shot put. Andrea Funk added a first place in the high jump.

Alicia Matthias and Allison Kelnhofer grabbed first-place finishes for Watseka. Matthias won the long jump while Kelnhofer was victorious in the 300 hurdles

Pam Jones was the highest placer for Donovan. She was second in the 3200.

Dwight Quadrangular

DWIGHT -- Placing first for Dwight in the shot put and discus was Brad Thompson. Colton Tambling placed first in the high hurdles while Jacob Scheuer took first in the low.

Dwight's girls placed third out of four teams, with its relay teams placing second in three of the five relays.

Ainsley Jensen placed second in the high hurdles while Melissa White placed second in the low.