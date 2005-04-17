Cavanaugh takes a bow, enjoys good night

Local driver grabs emotional victory

By Dennis Yohnka

Journal correspondent

A good night for Kankakee's Mike Cavanaugh ended with a deep theatrical bow and maybe a tear in his eye. Friday night at the Kankakee Valley Motor Speedway was a good night for this driver.

He wound up in the winner's circle after the Street Stock feature. It was his first visit there since 2003. He had a few friends visiting with him in the pits that evening, but they weren't the reason for the distinctive gesture, performed on the roof of his No. 6 Camaro.

"I've done that ever since June 4, 1998," Cavanaugh said. "This was only the second time out with this car, so I guess I'm a little surprised I was able to do that tonight."

He remembers the date because it was the day his sister, Marnie, died.

A Theater major at Lewis University (where Mike focused on flight and aircraft maintenance), her brief career inspired another part of her brother's racing routines.

"I've always had the faces (of comedy and tragedy) on the car," he said. "With the expression, 'The show must go on' lettered on the car. It's for her."

Cavanaugh's career has needed some inspiration from time to time. He's had his share of back luck and breakdowns, as well as some work duty that kept him away from the track.

After leading for all 18 laps in his feature, however, it was obvious that the only problems to be seen were those endured by his competition.

John Geary, of Kankakee, who won last week's feature, faced mechanical problems. His orange No. 05 started pouring out blue smoke as he won his heat race over Billy Wicker, of Bradley, and David Billingsley, of Chebanse. Recognizing that this is the best engine he's had in seven years of racing, he sat out the feature rather than risking the season.

Jay Morris, of Iroquois, also ran into some bad luck this week. He won his heat (ahead of Cavanaugh, and Bill Stevenson, of Kankakee), but he did some front-end damage to his car on the first lap of the feature and wasn't competitive in the main event.

Mechanical problems also plagued Kankakee's Jay Hamilton. He ran very strong in his heat, out-racing second-place Steve Dimmick, of Joliet, and Kevin Lenzen, of Wilmington, but his transmission broke in the feature. That sent Hamilton to the pits and gave Dimmick new life.

Cavanaugh was out front with Dimmick on his tail for most of the main event. Lenzen was right on Dimmick, and it appeared, on lap 14, that he lost it on the front stretch and was headed for the back of the pack on a re-start.

Officials ruled, however, that the yellow flag had already come out for the stalled Hamilton car, which meant that Dimmick was awarded his second-place slot back on the re-start.

Lenzen applied some pressure over the last four laps, but the high school student held on, with Lenzen taking third. Billy Wicker, of Bradley, was fourth while Billingsley finished fifth for the second week in a row.

Views from the pits

Geary gives credit to Lenzen and last summer's early-season sensation Shannon Shutter for his first trip to the winner's circle.

"I made only eight laps in practice, so I wasn't sure what I had here, but I owe it all to those two guys," Geary said. "Shutter loaned me the heads on this engine. People just don't do that sort of thing anymore."

Steve Thorsten, of Chebanse, isn't too comfortable with his status outside the pool of front-runners this season, but don't expect that to last. He had to go with his back-up engine after struggling through opening night. He fared better this week with the more dependable powerplant.

"It's a little hard getting used to the track this year," he said. "It seems flatter, but maybe that's just how it feels when you're not up to speed yet."

Correction: Vern Gaus is from Buckingham, not Bonfield.

Joe Bright is the new addition to the infield crew this year. The track has an official videographer.

Ken Bushey, of Kankakee, turned in one of his best driving performances, leading his heat and holding off Hamilton for five strong laps.

It appears that defending division champ Don McCarty was unable to cut a day off of his honeymoon to make it back for racing. He'll have a little hill to climb in the points race after missing two weeks.

Joe Hillman, of Kankakee, ran into a bad break when it appeared he would finish second to Aroma Park's Gordon Weaver in the semi-feature.

Matt Doris, of Arlington Heights, pulled up a little too close to Hillman's back bumper in turn three and caused Hillman to spin, opening the door for Paxton's John Hennessey to grab a starting spot in the feature.

Everyone who knows Doris realizes that he wouldn't intentionally knock a guy out of the race that way, so it was (as the NASCAR regulars would say) "just one of those racin' things."