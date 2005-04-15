Memenga plays hero for Irish

By Rob Laird

It was getting uncomfortably cold, they had already blown "more opportunities in the late innings than Carter's has pills" (as coach Rick Kingsnorth put it), and a popular television show was starting in a matter of minutes.

For the Fightin' Irish of Bishop McNamara, something had to be done quickly.

Then, Mac down to its last strike of the bottom of the 10th, Sarah Memenga did something.

The freshman second baseman popped hurler Whitney Andrews' 167th pitch of the game over Megan Duchene's head in center field to drive in the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory Thursday against Bradley-Bourbonnais at Butterfield Complex.

"We all just wanted to go see 'The O.C.,'" said junior Ellen Kresl, referring to the T.V. program.

Kresl was nearly impossible for the Boilermakers (7-8-2) to retire. She reached base twice on errors and once on a slap double down the third-base. She said that the team was very relaxed going into the game.

"Before the game, we said, 'Girls, we have nothing to lose,'" Kresl said. "We lost to (Bradley-Bourbonnais) last year, everybody in the spring had lost to them -- the boys got 10-runned; track lost to them. We had nothing to lose."

In the first inning, Kresl reached on an error, then stole both second and third base before scoring with two outs on a seeing-eye single by freshman Brittany Hasselbring.

It was the first of three unearned runs by the Fightin' Irish (12-5), who benefited from eight errors by BBCHS. The other two runs were scored in a game-tying rally in the sixth inning, which were plated during a startling turn of events that vexed Boilers' coach Darcy Ireland.

In that inning, back-to-back two-out errors by the infield allowed McNamara's Kendrea Ganzer and Chaundria Caldwell to cross the plate with the tying runs.

"We've played well and lost many games," Ireland said, "but today wasn't one of them. We gave the game to (McNamara)."

The score remained tied 3-3 until the 10th, with Irish pitcher Abby Page getting stronger as the game went on.

Page retired 15 of the last 16 hitters she faced, with the lone exception a two-out single by Allison Saathoff in the ninth. Page needed just 32 pitches to get through the final four innings.

"She held us in the ballgame," said Kingsnorth. "I told her, 'Abby, we're trying. We're going to score.'"

As Page got stronger, Andrews, fresh off a no-hitter against Tinley Park the day before, tired as her pitch count ballooned near 170.

At times, she had looked unhittable racking up eight strikeouts through four innings while allowing just one hit. She ended with 12 strikeouts to just one walk -- an intentional pass to Kresl.

"(Andrews) did what she needed to do," said Ireland. "The team just didn't do a good job behind her."

With the disastrous sixth inning hardly her fault, Andrews battled the rest of the way, as did her defense, which recovered in time to make two inning-ending defensive plays with the game on the line.

Second baseman Ashley Mulligan had a nice running catch in the seventh and center fielder Megan Duchene made a sparkling recovery after breaking the wrong way on a fly ball in the eighth.

On both occasions, the winning run would've scored easily for McNamara had the defensive play not been made.

"At times, we look great," Ireland said. "We just need to play great consistently."

THE SBOX

SCORE: Bishop McNamara 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

SLUGGERS: Bishop McNamara -- Ellen Kresl (2B, run, 2 SBs), Sarah Memenga (GW-RBI), Chaundria Caldwell (run, RBI). Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Laura Pfotenhauer (2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Whitney Andrews (2B, run).

STATS: Bishop McNamara -- 5 hits, 2 errors, 9 LOB; Bradley-Bourbonnais -- 5 hits, 8 errors, 4 LOB.

SKINNY: Inconsistent defense did in the Boilers, who became the ninth straight victim of the surging Fightin' Irish.