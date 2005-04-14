Hope carries Chebanse's Hemp to Friday

By Bill Yohnka

On Friday mornings, when Tony Hemp of Chebanse drives to work with his racecar in tow, he's hopeful.

He's hopeful to contend with the street stock veterans that usually make Sunday morning's headlines.

He's hopeful his reenergized motor will hold up and that his fellow drivers will navigate the 1/3-mile oval as clean as he does.

Most of all, Hemp hopes he is able to simply make it to the Kankakee Valley Motor Speedway to race.

The opening nights of racing come at the same time farmers are getting into the fields. For Hemp, an employee of Heritage F.S. in St. George, who is often sent out around the area to spray fields, the timing couldn't be worse.

The 27-year-old has come to the realization that there will be some Friday evenings when there will be fields to fertilize and racing will have to wait a week.

"I don't get too upset," said Hemp who has realized his need for speed comes second to the needs of area farmers. "Of course, I'd rather be racing, but this is all part of the job, and I understand what is required of me."

Hemp drives a 12-ton "floater" for the farm services outfit that has employed him for the last eight years. He is called on to respond to farmer requests from Ashkum to Chicago Heights and from Joliet to Indiana arriving at his destination doing 35 miles an hour down back roads.

Hemp's rookie debut last season at the speedway was put on hold several weeks because of the hectic season in the fields that begins in April and doesn't slow until July.

"I wouldn't be real excited about towing the car home without ever making it to the track," said Hemp, who realizes missing the races is a possibility each Friday when he loads up his number 23 street stock in the morning.

"It just depends on the weather," he added, "and who calls to have their fields sprayed."

The Hemp car is crewed by Jeremy Scher with the help of Tony's father Rick, his brothers Jason and Chad as well as his wife Katie.

Each of them are hoping that farmers from Wilmington to Danforth considering placing a call for service at 3 p.m. Friday might just put it off until Monday morning.