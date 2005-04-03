Bobcats top Titans; Momence gets past Grant Park

Beecher 4, Tinley Park 1

TINLEY PARK -- The Beecher softball team put up runs early and late to defeat Tinley Park 4-1 Friday and remain undefeated on the season.

The Bobcats (3-0) got runs in both the first and third innings, then added two insurance runs in the seventh to fend off the Titans.

Alex Lagesse earned her first win of the season, striking out 10 batters in seven innings.

Jalyn Shearer finished with two hits to pace the Bobcats' offense.

Momence 6, Grant Park 2

MOMENCE -- The Redskins (6-0) picked up two runs in the first and three in the fourth to top the Dragons in River Valley Conference action.

Ashley Daly worked four innings to pick up the win in the circle for Momence. She notched four strikeouts.

Emily Johnston sparked Momence at the plate, going 3 for 3 with one run scored and 2 RBIs. Jessica Giasson drove in two.

Michelle Crivokapich was stung with the loss for Grant Park.