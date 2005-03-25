Boilers and Rebels can't settle difference in 10 frames

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, T.F. South 2 (10 inn.)

One tie game during a softball season is unusual, but two tie games in a row?

That's the kind of start the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has had this season, as it ended play after the 10th inning Thursday in a 2-2 tie against T.F. South.

"It felt like a win," said Boilermakers' coach Darcey Ireland. "The girls played well."

Whitney Andrews (0-0) pitched all 10 innings for the Boilers (1-0), striking out 10 and walking five.

Megan Duchene was 2 for 5 with a double, Cathy Sorich was 1 for 4 and Andrews went 2 for 5 batting in both Boilers' runs.

Momence 7, Watseka 0

MOMENCE -- The Redskins started their season out on the right note, taking the non-conference win over the Warriors.

The Redskins' Jessica Giasson (1-0) got the win, striking out 12 and walking none.

Crystal Henson, Emily Denny and Danielle Abbott each racked up a hit for Momence.

Heidi Hasselbring (0-3) took the loss for the Warriors.

Sydney Bailey went 2 for 3, with Hasselbring and Samantha Allen each hitting 1 for 3.

"We played well," said Redskins' coach Gerry Abbott. "Jessica (Giasson) had a nice game pitching."

Wilmington 4, Herscher 3 (8 inn.)

WILMINGTON -- The Wildcats improved to 2-0, snatching the win from the Tigers in the eighth inning.

Coming in with a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning, Denise Studer (2-0) earned the win for the Wildcats.

Megan Flatt went 2 for 3 with the game-winning RBI, scoring Jessoni Plese.

Brittney Ferris got the loss for the Tigers (0-3), striking out six.

Morris 5, Peotone 2

PEOTONE -- The Blue Devils couldn't overcome mental errors early in the game and dropped a non-conference game to the Redskins.

"Mental mistakes early on hurt us," said Blue Devils' coach Craig Blake. "But we're still hitting the ball and we're happy with where we are."

Meghan Matthies (2-2) suffered the loss striking out four and walking none in seven innings of work.

Amanda Priebe led Peotone's (2-2) offense going 1 for 3 with a double and Sara Dockins contributed two RBIs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Flanagan 0

FLANAGAN -- A six-run third inning turned a close game into a blowout, as the Panthers (2-0) breezed past the Falcons.

Aimee Mahoney (1-0) got the win for the Panthers, pitching three innings while striking out six batters.

Lisa Male and Mahoney led the Panthers' offense, getting two hits each.

Tri-Point 12, Fisher 2

CULLOM -- The Chargers racked up 10 hits during its march on the Bunnies.

Kara Krause struck out six for the win (1-0), while also going 2 for 3 at the plate for the Chargers (1-0).