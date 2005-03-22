Squads ready to serve up success

By Christina Basham

Journal sports reporter

Bishop McNamara

Finishing just under the .500 mark a year ago, Fightin' Irish boys' tennis coach Fred Bell expects the same, if not better, from his team for the 2005 season.

"If we go close to .500 in the conference, then I'd say we're doing good," Bell said.

Bell, in his seventh year of coaching, will look to seniors Neil Dodia and Kelly Laurenti to lead the Fighin' Irish this season.

Junior Scott Bunosky and sophomore Alex O'Connor will be fighting it out for the top spot in singles play.

Other juniors on this year's team are RJ Tyson, Nick Elliott, Tim Brown and Kyle Vanderpoleg while the last roster spot goes to senior newcomer Derek Baker.

Although the McNamara squad is relatively young and inexperienced, coach Bell feels that youth could serve as an advantage for years to come.

"I know that we're young and don't have that much experience, but these juniors and sophomores have time to learn and experience play at the varsity level; it could be a good thing," Bell said.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

After losing eight seniors from last year's SICA South Co-Championship team, Boilermakers coach Paul Turrell has his work cut out for him if the Boilers are to defend their title and have a shot at possibly qualifying for state.

"Nate Dubravec, Akash Wadhwani, and Rikhav Vasanwala are the only three who have experience on the varsity level," said Turrell.

His squad is young and inexperienced, but Turrell feels that the junior and sophomore classes have the potential to play very well at the varsity level.

"These guys won conference the last two years on JV," Turrell said. "But the varsity level is a completely different playing field."

Turrell will look to Dubravec for senior leadership, but he will also count on strong contributions from Wadhawani and sophomore Rikhav Vasanwala, who lettered last year as a freshman.

With the start of the season right around the corner, Turrell isn't looking far down the road.

"We're just concerned about how we're playing tennis," Turrell said. "I would like to defend the SICA South title, and we're going to take our best shot at winning the All-City tournament; winning anything else will be a bonus for us."

Indeed, the Boilers will have tougher competition this year as Kankakee and Bishop McNamara will both be looking to take the All-City title. Either way, Turrell feels that his team is ready.

"It's not about how we start, but how we finish," Turrell said.

Kankakee

Staying healthy is not a problem for most teams in the area, but it's been Kankakee's downfall for the past couple of years.

"If we can stay healthy, we might be able to contend for a conference and All-City title," said Kays coach Nate McCue.

McCue will look for seniors Wesley Jakob and Scott Bailey to assume leadership roles.

"Wesley's is a very good tennis player," McCue said. "He could've made it further than he did last year but he twisted his ankle right before the All-City tournament, played with a hurt ankle, and that hurt him getting ready for the sectional. If he can stay healthy, he'll definitely be a contender.

"Scott has definitely shown some leadership qualities, and he's shown what he can do in practice."

Juniors Chuck Kacmar and Matt Hasik will also see a lot of time on the court.

Newcomers Phillip Sanders and Alex Francois have joined the team this year, and McCue is hoping that they will earn some some playing time as well.

"They have really good strokes and have been the biggest suprises by far," McCue said.

If the Kays can stay healthy, look for them to be a top contender in this year's All-City tournament.

Coal City

With success behind the program and experience at hand, Coalers coach Kelly Burns feels his team will be a top contender in 2005.

"We're looking very strong with five returning seniors," Burns said. "I don't anticipate much of a change, but we do have a lot of younger and newer kids. If our chips all come together, we'll be where we were a year ago."

The talented senior duo of Jeremy Unger and Andy Vignocchi will be Burns' main focus. --"They're incredibly strong and they led us last year, too," Burns said.

Sophomore Tyler Valiente will fight for the last spot on doubles along with seniors Zeb Currier and Brian Gladden.

The only disadvantage lurking around the Coalers court is a lack of depth. Losing Troy Talkington to graduation left a void in that field.

"If we can just find that last piece to the puzzle, we'll be just as good as we were last year," said Burns. "We've had much success in the past, and this year we're going to take it one game at a time to try and repeat the tradition we've built here."