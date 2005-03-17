On the Edge

Hubert chosen for all-star team

Grant Park eighth-grader Hillary Hubert was nominated and chosen by a selection committee to be a member of the McDonald's/Mitsubishi All-Star Hawaiian team. This is a fast-pitch softball team coached by Denny Throneburg, Nic Nelson and Vic Laredo.

Hubert will be playing in the Mililani Trojan Softball Classic in Hawaii from March 23-29.

She is the only girl representing the Chicagoland area. This team played in an indoor tournament in St. Louis recently and took first place. Hubert had a home run in the tournament and played shortstop, third base and catcher.

Hubert is a straight-A student at Grant Park Middle School. This is her fifth year of playing fast-pitch travel softball.

Heart test on Guillen reveals no blockages

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen underwent a heart procedure on Wednesday, and the team said the test didn't reveal any blockages.

Guillen, 41, missed Wednesday's exhibition game but will be back in uniform Friday. The White Sox are off Thursday.

He underwent a heart catheterization, in which a thin, flexible plastic tube was inserted into the heart through a blood vessel. Dye was injected so doctors could look for blockages and other problems.

Curry misses game with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Chicago Bulls center Eddy Curry sat out Wednesday night's game against the New Jersey Nets with a left hamstring strain.

Curry, who had started 55 of the Bulls 61 games, leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game.