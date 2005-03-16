Cavs use hot bats to cool off Morton

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

When Morton College's leadoff batter ripped a shot down the right-field line to kick off play Tuesday afternoon, it looked like a long day might loom ahead for the Kankakee Community College baseball team.

It was a long one, but that was because the Cavaliers were busy cranking out hits, 15 in all, to blow past the visiting Panthers 10-3 in the home opener.

The Cavs' offense wasn't what coach Todd Post was impressed with though.

"We still had a lot of at-bats where we didn't get anything done; we left a lot of guys on base," he said. "But if you pitch and play defense well, you'll have a chance to win."

Four KCC hurlers combined to give up 10 hits on the day, but only a four-hit fifth inning generated any runs for the Panthers.

Until then, Michael Gildein and his defense were rock solid, surrendering just two hits, one in each of the first two innings, combined with six strikeouts and a number of routine ground balls and flyouts.

"Mike had a good outing," Post said. "He was moving his pitches around and got his breaking ball over."

His teammates gave him plenty of help, stringing together multiple hits in five different innings and taking advantage of shaky Morton defense to jump out early and maintain a lead the entire way.

KCC (5-4) got its leadoff man on base in seven innings and brought him around to score in six of them.

The Cavs first three batters (Joey Rivera, Kyle Surprenant and Craig Baugh), along with a couple Panther errors gave the Cavs a quick 2-0 lead after the first inning and when Ben West drilled a two-run single and scored on a groundout in the fourth, the Cavs forged ahead to a comfortable 5-0 advantage.

But the top of the fifth saw Gildein's previously steady control desert him, as the Panthers popped off two doubles and two singles to cut KCC's lead to 5-3 before a fresh Nick Swartz took over on the hill to induce a ground-ball third out.

It was more or less, smooth sailing the rest of the way, with KCC pitchers surrendering one single in each of the remaining innings but not allowing base runners to advance past second.

And the Cavalier bats continued scorching opposing pitching. Singles from Surprenant, Ryne Schiewe and West, along with a double from Baugh helped manufacture two more runs in the fifth and KCC tacked on one more in the sixth, seventh and eighth.

But seven men left on base in the last three innings is more of a concern for Post.

"We haven't done a real good job of getting that big hit when we need it," he said, "but it's still early and we're still learning and hopefully getting better."

THE SBOX

SCORE: KCC 10, Morton College 3

SLUGGERS: KCC -- Craig Baugh (triple, double, single, walk, 2 runs scored), Ryne Scheiwe (double, 2 singles, walk, run scored), Ben West (2 singles, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run scored).

STATS: Errors: KCC 0; Morton 5. LOB: KCC 10; Morton 6.

SKINNY: Starting pitcher Michael Gildein cruised through the first four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking no one, but a rocky fifth saw Morton plate all three of its runs. Offensively, the Cavs scored in six of their eight innings at bat behind 15 hits.