Cavaliers wear down Malcolm X

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

Hanging on to a 52-49 advantage six minutes into the second half, the next several possessions would be key in deciding the fate of the Kankakee Community College men's basketball team.

A few miscues and its season might be over. A 12-0 run and it might just be getting started.

Five different Cavalier players combined to make sure the latter happened, pushing the ball inside and attacking the basket to build a 64-49 advantage in the next five minutes and maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way en route to a 76-62 victory over Malcolm X in semifinal action of the NJCAA Division I Region IV Tournament Wednesday night.

Second-seeded KCC (23-9) advances to the championship game Saturday at Ryan Gymnasium for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against top-seeded Highland (28-3), an 84-64 winner over Kennedy-King in the earlier game.

Wednesday was a good warm-up for the Cavs, whose combined relentlessness once again broke open a tight game.

After riding Chaz Spicer to an 8-1 KCC advantage, the Cavs found themselves in a situation similar to the one they had experienced in their first game of the tournament last Saturday.

With KCC's tight defense preventing much dribble penetration, its opponents resorted to the 3-pointer and numerous second-chance opportunities to counter the Cavs' edge at the free-throw line (11 of 16 to the Hawks' 1 of 2 in the first half).

Quick runs by each team caused the game to swing from a two-point difference (12-10) to a 12-point difference (22-10), back to a three-point margin (22-19) and out to an eight-point margin (30-22).

The Hawks eventually got within one point, 35-34, on their fifth trey of the game, before a Spicer lay-in and a Joyner dunk at the buzzer gave KCC a 39-34 edge.

"Michael Joyner played his best game of the year tonight," Holstein said of his 6-foot-5-inch forward, who finished the first half with 12 points and four rebounds and the game with 18 and 10.

"Joyner and (Jeremy) Gathing both did an incredible job on 32 (Darrin Laye). Three of 12 and five rebounds; he's the one that usually makes them go."

Still, despite, the effort of Spicer, Joyner and Gathing, the Cavs slim four-point lead at the break concerned Holstein.

The 11 first-half turnovers had to be reduced. Done. The Cavs committed just seven after the break.

The Hawks' 14 points in transition in the first 20 minutes were too many. In the second half, they didn't even come close.

Finally, an uncharacteristic 26-19 deficit on the glass had to be rectified. The Cavs outrebounded the Hawks 28-16 after intermission.

It didn't happen all at once, however. The teams had to continue playing their cut-into-the-lead, pull-away game for another six minutes at the start of the second half before the Cavs finally attacked hard, turning a 52-49 lead into a much more comfortable 64-49 edge in a matter of minutes.

"Our defense really tightened up," Holstein said. "This team has to grind things out and wear down opponents."

SCORE: KCC 76, Malcolm X 62

SCORERS: KCC -- Chaz Spicer 28 points, Michael Joyner 18 points; Malcolm X -- Pierre Davis 19 points, Charles Loolie 11 points.

STATS: Free throws: KCC 19 of 30; Malcolm X 3 of 6. Field Goals: KCC 28 of 62 (45.2 percent); Malcolm X 25 of 74 (33.8 percent).

SKINNY: A 10-0 run in the first half gave KCC a 22-10 lead, but Malcolm X used several offensive putbacks and four 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes to close within 39-34 at the break. But the Cavs attacked the glass harder, eliminating second-chance opportunities for the Hawks and gradually pulling away.