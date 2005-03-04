KCC baseball readt to brave the cold

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

As you take off your winter coat and gloves and complain about how it's still too cold for March, the Kankakee Community College baseball team will be out in that brisk weather kicking off its 2005 campaign.

No need to feel too badly for the Cavaliers, however, because after a quick stop in Ina (Ill.) this afternoon for a nine-inning game against Rend Lake, they will be on their way to Florida for a week.

But it won't be all sun and leisure for the Cavs. Ten games in the next eight days will keep them plenty busy. The load of games will help get the 10-sophomore, 18-freshmen squad acclimated to the college game in a hurry.

Despite the lack of college experience, KCC's perennial success still garnered it preseason votes in the NJCAA Division II rankings, but the Cavaliers need to get the job done on the field as far as coach Todd Post is concerned.

"Preseason rankings don't mean much," Post said, "but it's nice to be recognized."

Coming off a 44-20 mark and a No. 15-ranking last season, the Cavs have a lot of talent to replace but are hoping the new recruits can fill in the holes.

With just three sophomore pitchers who threw at least 40 innings last season returning, the progression of the newcomers will be vital.

"We have some experience returning on the mound, but the freshmen will also be counted on to step up and get the job done," Post said. "Their consistency will determine how successful our season will be."

Valparaiso native Michael Gildein saw the most action on the hill of all returners, throwing 75 innings en route to a 7-1 record. He will anchor the pitching staff behind a fastball that tops out around 87 mph.

Herscher graduate Nick Swartz went 2-3 with 52 innings under his belt and has made big strides in the off-season while Iroquois West standout Brock Niebuhr fought his way back from an early shoulder injury to collect a 3-0 record in 40 innings and is expected to be even stronger this season.

Bradley-Bourbonnais southpaw Justin Goudreau, who went 7-4 with a 2.26 earned run average and 74 strikeouts for the Boilermakers last year, will see time in the rotation, along with Champaign Central's hard-throwing Alex Dye and Waukegan's Jon Story.

Sophomore transfer Brian Stamper (2-0, 16.1 IP) has the potential to emerge as an effective closer while Grant Park hurler Chad Stolzenbach, who finished seventh in the Daily Journal area with 78 Ks, should also see time out of the pen.

Other locals looking to make an impact on the mound include Watseka's Chris Brutlag, Manteno's Zach Spainhour and Reed-Custer's Michael Cuddy. Justin Rose (Clinton), Brandon Wells (Arkansas) and Michael Hagerty (Streator) round out the staff.

Depth isn't a problem defensively either.

The infield is two-deep at every position with sophomores Craig Baugh and Spike Nelson at third, Kyle Surprenant of Central and Dane Peavy at shortstop, Thomas Sullivan and Reed-Custer's Justin Grace at second and Cuddy and Bradley-product Ben West at first.

Behind the plate, sophomore Craig Horvat will share time with Robb Wicks and Herscher's Corey Hines while sophomore Joey Rivera and transfer Tyler Grace of Bradley, along with freshmen Ryne Scheiwe and Jarrett Bibb will solidify the outfield positions.

"I think we're going to be pretty strong defensively and our pitchers are going to compete," Post said. "We'll just have to see how the bats come around."

Baugh tallied the most impressive numbers of all returners at the plate last season, collecting a .315 average, 11 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs while Horvat posted a .365 clip in limited action.

And the Cavs have some freshmen who were proven sluggers in high school and will hopefully carry that over into their college games.

Surprenant (.442, 36 runs scored), Hines (41 runs, 41 RBIs, 13 doubles, six home runs) and Cuddy (.407, 34 runs, seven home runs) should prove good additions in the lineup while Tyler Grace offers another left-handed bat, tremendous bunting ability and a lot of speed.

"There are no real glaring weaknesses," Post said, "but nothing to say 'wow, this is our strength either.'"