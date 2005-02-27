Crusaders earn third at ACSI

ACSI State Tournament

SYCAMORE -- The Grace Baptist boys' basketball team snatched third place at the ACSI Tournament over the weekend.

In the semifinal match Friday night, Grace lost 83-59 to Cedar Valley, then rebounded Saturday in the third-place game, topping Decatur Christian 67-63.

Against Decatur Christian, Grace (16-14) fell behind at the end of the first half to trail 40-38 at the break.

However, the two teams played to a tie with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Carr came up big for Grace, tipping in a missed shot to put Grace up for good.

For the Crusaders, who were beaten earlier in the year by Decatur Christian, the win showcased how far the team has come.

"This was a big step for us," Crusaders coach Ron Ross said. "To come out and play toe-to-toe with them is really something."

Aaron Carr led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

In the game with Cedar Valley, Grace came out a little sluggish and fell behind early.

"We came out really flat," Ross said. "We played better in the second half, but it just wasn't enough."

Once again, Carr led the team with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Chad Ifland chipped in with 18 points.