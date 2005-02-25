On the Edge

PF praised--for efficiency

St. Paul, Minn. -- Pheasants Forever recently received the highest rating possible from the nation's largest charity evaluator.

Charity Navigator, which evaluates more than 3,600 non-profits nationwide, awarded PF a 4-star rating indicating an organization that exceeds the industry standard and outperforms its peers.

In a news release Charity Navigator said that pro-hunting and fishing conservation groups outperform other charities. The release also said that groups like PF are more efficient than most charities at turning donor's dollars into program efforts.

The report also showed that the conservation groups are growing substantially faster than other charities; 17 percent growth versus 5.6 percent growth. PF was near the top of the chart with a 28.3 percent growth.

Overall, only the U.S. Sportsmen's Alliance Foundation finished with a higher numerical rating than PF among all conservation organizations.

Highlighted in the report was PF's ability to turn 90 cents of every budgeted dollar into the organization's mission of wildlife habitat and conservation education.

Elks PONY League Signups

Kankakee Elks PONY League signups will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Bird Park Fieldhouse.

The cost for the 2005 season is $115, which included fundraising materials. New players must present a birth certificate.

Tryouts will take place Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at the Community Resource Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave in Kankakee.

Please contact Sam Nicholos at (815) 937-9311 with any questions.