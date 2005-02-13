Two wins for Tigers

Olivet Nazarene 6, Indianapolis 3

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's tennis team, ranked 13th in NAIA, stayed undefeated Friday with a 6-3 victory over NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis.

Jamie Acosta and Arka Mondal, as well as Aaron Gregory and Luis Loyola, paired up for the Tigers' doubles victories.

Loyola, Mondal, Gregory and Fermin Amezqueta also collected singles wins.

Olivet 7, Indiana Southeast 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's tennis team improved its stellar record to 10-0, defeating Indiana Southeast on Saturday.