Westville prepared for IW's Cultra

By Caleb Benoit

Journal sports reporter

DANVILLE -- Coming off a career-high and school-record scoring effort, Iroquois West's Brooke Cultra wasn't going to sneak up and surprise Westville, a team that had won 25 straight games going into Thursday's Class A Regional Championship game at Danville Schlarman.

Cultra's 24 points led the Iroquois West girls' basketball team, but her points were nearly all of the Raiders' offense as Iroquois West fell to top-seeded Westville 47-33.

Westville now plays Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which won its own regional, Monday at the Hoopeston Sectional.

The Tigers (26-1) played a box-and-one against Cultra, something Iroquois West (24-6) has grown accustomed to this season.

The sagging defense, however, kept the ball out of the paint while denying Cultra the ball and didn't give up more than one field goal to any Raider other than Iroquois West's all-time leading scorer.

In fact, from the second quarter on, Cultra scored all but one of Iroquois West's field goals and all but three of its points.

"I think their defense won them the game as much as anything," Iroquois West coach Hanns Meyer said. "If you collapse on us like they did and the shots aren't dropping, that's the key. We don't have a really good outside shooting team."

The Raiders trailed by just one at halftime, thanks to nine second-quarter points by Cultra.

But Westville came out on a 12-1 run to start the second half before Cultra scored the team's first field goal five minutes in.

Another Cultra field goal at the end of the quarter brought Iroquois West back within 12 points, but it would get no closer the rest of the game.

"We felt fortunate at halftime to only be down one," Meyer said. "We needed to come out and make some stops right away. We had to come out and get the momentum; they came out and got the momentum."

A big factor in Westville's run was its post offense, led by Terra Ramsey, who scored seven points in the run.

Ramsey led Westvile with 22 points and was rarely stopped when she received a pass in the low post. She was also 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.

"We didn't force the ball inside well enough to draw the fouls, and that's something they did do well," Meyer said.

Cultra finished her career with 1,998 career points.

THE SBOX

SCORE: Westville 47, Iroquois West 33

SCORERS: Iroquois West -- Brooke Cultra 24 points; Westville -- Terra Ramsey 22 points, Kelli McMahon 14 points.

STATS: Save Brooke Cultra, Iroquois West did not have a player who made more than one field goal.

SKINNY: Down just one point at halftime, the Raiders got outscored 18-5 in the third quarter by Westville, which has now won 26-straight games and advances to the Hoopeston Sectional starting Monday.