KJHS volleyball update

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Kankakee Junior High School volleyball team got off to a quick start against Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center. The Warriors were leading 12-2 until a BUGC timeout. After the timeout, the girls lost their momentum, eventually falling 15-12.

The second game found KJHS down 11-1 before a rally brought them within two. However, this valiant attempt was not enough to overcome the serving of BUGC's Tigers.

Clifton Nash rolled into Kankakee Thursday for an exciting three-game match (15-11, 16-18, 12-15). Nash provided solid competition for KJHS. Both teams displayed great teamwork throughout all three games. However, too many missed serves led to the Warriors' downfall that night.

After beating Bradley on January 27, KJHS improved its record to .500 (3-3) for the season.

Once again the ladies struggled with getting their serves over the net, but Allie VadeBoncouer and Myra Jordan helped the ladies secure the victory against this crosstown rival.

On Jan. 31, KJHS battled not only the Beecher Bobcats, but influenza as well. With five players out ill, the Warriors struggled to get it together. While KJHS had its moments, it just couldn't string together enough plays to hold off the Bobcats.

Feb. 1, the ladies traveled to Clifton for another evening of exciting volleyball. Still weak with the flu bug, the Warriors looked lethargic for the first game, losing 15-5.

Both teams struggled with serving early on during this match which turned out to help the Warriors get fired up after some great kills by their front row. The Warriors found their target when passing and did a great job bump-set-spiking their way to a victory.

The crowd was definitely involved for both teams, cheering at all the great plays made by both teams. Betsy Zirkle was unstoppable as she served for 18 points combined during the three games.

The ladies are looking forward to squaring off against Herscher on Thursday to wrap up another exciting week of volleyball.