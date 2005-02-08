Seeds hold in regional openers

Beecher Class A Regional

BEECHER -- The Peotone and Beecher girls' basketball teams advanced past their respective opponents in the first round of the Beecher Regional Monday.

Beecher cruised past Grant Park 57-22 while Peotone blasted Illinois Lutheran 39-6.

Beecher used an 18-point third quarter to extend its already substantial lead over the Dragons. In the second half, the Bobcats (8-7) allowed just six points on their way to victory.

Melissa Griffith and Meghan Griffith led the team with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

For Peotone, a 21-2 first-quarter advantage gave plenty of room for the victory.

"The girls played hard tonight and worked well as a team," Peotone coach Jenny O'Reilly said.

Kacey Morrison led Peotone (12-14) with 13 points.

On tonight's plate, Beecher will have to face the No. 1 seed, Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. while Peotone tackles Wilmington at 8 p.m.

Momence Regional

MOMENCE -- Manteno and Tri-Point were winners at the Momence Regional as the Panthers (5-22) topped St. Anne 48-24 and the Chargers (17-9) advanced past Central 59-30.

In the opener, the Cardinals pulled out to a 20-17 first-half lead. However, the Panthers allowed just four points in the fourth quarter and zoomed past the Cardinals.

Jessie Fetherling led Manteno with 17 while Christina Dus had a team-high 10 for St. Anne (9-16).

Tri-Point's win came without as much drama, with the Chargers taking control with a 20-8 first-quarter spread and leading at the half 35-12.

Heidi Redenius was Tri-Point's leading scorer with 15 points.

For Central (1-25), Amanda Timm had nine.

In action tonight, Manteno will matchup with Momence at 6 p.m., while Tri-Point will face Herscher at 8 p.m.

Rich Central 64,

Kankakee 45

OLYMPIA FIELDS -- The Kays had trouble with the Olympians in this SICA South Conference meeting.

Roberta Grandison was the lone member to bring in double figures with 11 points.

Hannah Keller and Ciara Hodge each chipped in nine for Kankakee (10-13, 6-3).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 52,

Rich East 39

PARK FOREST -- The Boilermakers put themselves in a position to control their own destiny in regards to the regular season SICA South Conference title.

With the win, Bradley needs only to down crosstown rival Kankakee on Thursday to take the crown.

However, the Boilermakers faced a bit of a test in Monday's match with Rich East, which crushed BBCHS 63-34 earlier this season.

Bradley had a comfortable 35-23 lead after three quarters, but some foul trouble prevented the Boilers from playing their normal game.

"We had to play some people out of position to win this game," B-B coach Gary Hyde said. "The girls did a nice job with our spread offense at the end."

Amber Barnlund led Bradley with 14 points and 11 boards. Leah Mayo added 12 points and three steals.

Grace Baptist 56,

Ridgewood 48

The Crusaders (13-11) ran into a bit of foul trouble, but managed to fend off Ridgewood.

"Foul trouble hindered us," Grace coach Dale Hiles said. "But overall, we had a good game."

The Crusaders led 33-22 at the half before storming to their eight-point win.

Carmen Wymore and Carrie Rattin each had 16 points. Rattin led the team with six steals and Carmen Wymore added team-highs with seven rebounds and four assists.